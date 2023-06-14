Chris Heaton-Harris requesting information on water charges and higher tuition fees branded ‘tinkering’ by DUP

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris has instructed senior civil servants at Stormont to provide information on revenue raising measures such as domestic water charges, drug prescription charges, and tuition fees.

Mr Heaton-Harris confirmed he had written to permanent secretaries in the region on "measures that could otherwise improve the sustainability of public finances in Northern Ireland".

He also reiterated his call for the Stormont Executive to be restored so that "systemic issues" facing public services in Northern Ireland could be addressed.

The DUP is blocking the devolved institutions in Belfast in protest at post-Brexit trading arrangements, and the party has insisted it will not return to Stormont until it secures further legislative assurances from the UK Government around sovereignty and trade.

Reacting to the instruction by the Secretary of State, DUP South Belfast MLA Edwin Poots said potential additional revenue raising plans would be tinkering at the edges of Northern Ireland’s budget shortfall.

“The funding model for the U.K. regions is short-changing Northern Ireland. Whilst Chris Heaton-Harris talks about revenue raising, any additional revenue raised would be negated if the funding model is not revised,” Mr Poots said.

“The Treasury contribution to fund public services in Northern Ireland is going down rather than rising. As an example, in England up to 2025, spending will increase by 6% but only 3.6% in Northern Ireland.

“We don’t benefit from economies of scale like GB. To provide vital services, we need a disproportionately larger public service, and for as long as we receive 3% of what England needs under the Barnett formula, we won’t and don’t get enough.

“Unless there is a total recalibration of how Northern Ireland is funded, the situation will only get worse. With or without an Executive, and with or without the Protocol, Barnett will only lead to our budgetary pressures getting worse. Public services in Northern Ireland will stall and get to a point where it is irretrievable.

“For decades Northern Ireland’s infrastructure was in stagnation and as a result it needs mammoth investment which we cannot afford yet to stand still means houses and factories will struggle to get built.”

Senior civil servants are currently running public services in the region in the absence of devolution.

They have estimated that Stormont departments need hundreds of millions of pounds in extra funding to maintain public services at their current level this year.

Hundreds of millions more would be needed to settle a series of public sector pay disputes in the region.

Mr Heaton-Harris confirmed on Wednesday he had used new powers provided through passage of the Northern Ireland (Interim Arrangements) Act 2023 for the first time to request information and advice on the revenue raising measures.

His letter said he had asked for information on measures such as such as introducing domestic water charges and drug prescription charges, and increasing tuition fees.

Mr Heaton-Harris suggested these measures could help to make public services in Northern Ireland more affordable, but stressed that he wanted devolved ministers to make decisions on public finances.

Mr Heaton-Harris said: "Public finances in Northern Ireland are not currently on a sustainable footing.

"The UK Government stands ready to work with a restored Executive, but we have a responsibility to ensure the delivery of public services and management of public funds can continue in its absence.

"I remain firmly of the view that the right people to take these decisions are locally elected and accountable ministers sitting in a fully-functioning devolved government.

"I once again call on the Executive to get back up and running so that they can progress much-needed and long-promised public service transformation and address the systemic issues that are facing public services in Northern Ireland.

"Simply spending more is not the answer to transforming Northern Ireland's public services and does not serve the best interests of the people of Northern Ireland."

The full list of measures the NI Secretary requested information on is as follows:

1) The introduction of water charges

2) The introduction of drug prescription charges

3) Raising higher education tuition fees to the same level as in England

4) Cessation of industrial derating

5) Reduction of concessionary fares schemes

6) Cessation or reduction of non-domestic vacant property relief;

7) Introduction of domiciliary care charges

8) Increase in Translink fares

9) Increase in MOT charges

10) Increased tariffs for on-street parking in specified areas

11) Options for removal of NI only support for industries compared to the rest of the UK, e.g. hauliers

12) Continuation of hospital parking charge

In the 2021 Spending Review the Government announced that the total block grant for the Northern Ireland Executive would be £15bn per year, on average, over the next three years.

This is the largest settlement since devolution in 1998.

The UK Government has provided around £7bn in additional funding to Northern Ireland since 2014, on top of the Barnett-based block grant.

Northern Ireland Executive public spending per person is around 20% higher than the equivalent UK Government spending in the rest of the UK.

Chief Executive at Retail NI, Glyn Roberts condemned the measures and called for the restoration of the Executive.

“While we appreciate that at present these are only options for revenue raising, the removal of the Small Business Rates Relief Scheme and Industrial De-rating as well as the introduction of on-street car parking charges will have a hugely negative impact on our members and the wider economy”.

“Retail NI members and the wider small business sector are already paying the highest business rates in the UK and are still struggling with the cost of doing business crisis. To even consider adding to this burden is a complete non-starter and we are surprised that it is even being entertained by the Secretary of State,” he added.

‘While it would be no silver bullet to the many challenges being faced by local businesses, having a locally elected and accountable Executive making a unified approach to the UK Government for an investment package is better than what we have on offer at present”.