Chris Heaton-Harris thanks NI people for supporting Ukraine on the anniversary of Russian invasion

Mr Heaton-Harris said the UK government would ‘continue to stand with Ukraine’.

More than 2,000 Ukrainians have been offered support in Northern Ireland since the Russian invasion

The UK government has committed £3.6 billion in military, economic and humanitarian support to Ukraine, NI Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris has said.

Speaking on the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Mr Heaton-Harris thanked the people of Northern Ireland for the support shown to Ukrainian refugees.

"Today marks a year since Russia’s unprovoked and illegal invasion of Ukraine,” he said in a video posted to his Twitter account.

"The UK government continues to hold the people of Ukraine in our hearts and minds at this terrible moment in their nation’s history.

"Since that invasion, over 2,000 people have come from Ukraine to Northern Ireland through the ‘Homes for Ukraine’ or the ‘Ukraine Family’ schemes.

"My colleague Steve Baker has met with the Belfast group which helps Ukrainian refugees arriving in Northern Ireland by providing information and support and raising awareness and of course funds to support humanitarian efforts.

"I’d like to thank this group and everyone in Northern Ireland who supported the people of Ukraine by welcoming them into their homes, fundraising and so many other things.

"The UK government has been unwavering in its support for the people of Ukraine. Last year, we provided £2.3 billion in military aid to that country, and indeed have pledged £1.5 billion in economic and humanitarian support to Ukraine going forward.

"We will continue to stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes.”

It comes after Ian Snowden, who has been leading the Ukrainian Refugee Support Team in Northern Ireland, said 1,855 Ukrainians have arrived under the Homes for Ukraine Scheme and 276 have moved here under the Ukraine Family Scheme.

“Soon after the war began it became clear that millions of Ukrainians needed urgent sanctuary,” he said.

"We have been working closely with public bodies, voluntary organisations and district councils to ensure the Ukrainian people who came here were offered the support they needed.

“To date, 1,855 Ukrainians are known to have arrived here under the Homes for Ukraine Scheme and 276 Ukrainians have moved here under the Ukraine Family Scheme.

“Ukrainians are now living in 671 properties which have been very generously provided by local people.

“A total of £1,184,750 has also been paid in ‘thank you’ payments to Homes for Ukraine hosts here to date.”

Mr Snowden said one of the most importance sources of support for arriving Ukrainians has been the Ukraine assistance centres, which have been operating since early April.

“Representatives from various organisations are available at the centres to offer advice on a range of issues including education, health, applying for benefits, housing and jobs,” he said.

“So far, there have been over 3,300 visits to the assistance centres by Ukrainians, which shows how valuable they have been over the past year.

“As many of them are now settled here, we are looking at other ways we can offer support including helplines, online guides and support workers to help those with the most significant needs.

“One year on, all the partners involved remain committed to doing all we can to help the Ukrainians who come here and we will continue to adapt our services to meet their needs for as long as the support is required.”