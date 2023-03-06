Chris Heaton-Harris ‘working to clarify all questions on Windsor Framework’

But secretary of state says Stormont governance change may be considered if agreement not accepted

The Northern Ireland Office has denied it is considering any changes to the Good Friday Agreement “and we will not consider Joint Authority” after the Secretary of State suggested there could be changes to Stormont’s governance if the DUP doesn’t back the Windsor Framework.

The deal was unveiled last week and would replace the current Northern Ireland Protocol arrangements.

Asked on Sky News what would happen if the DUP does not back it, NI Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris said the question is theoretical and claimed he is working to “clarify all the questions” from unionism.

He added: “I would like to think that, at that point, we will be able to get the Executive up and running. But I have already, in fact last week we were passing legislation through Parliament, the Executive Formation Act, which allows me to have the opportunity to call elections at any point during the next year should that be required.

“There are other routes forward, and we need to do things on governance if that is the case. I am a glass half full man, I believe we can get this right. The Windsor Framework is an amazing leap forward. I do think it actually delivers on all the questions that have been asked.

“We need to clarify some of those for some of the unionist community. I am absolutely up for doing that.”

Sinn Fein vice-president Michelle O’Neill said governance here would involve a joint arrangement between the UK and Irish governments if power-sharing is not restored at Stormont.

“We obviously had a very historic election last May, for the very first time a nationalist was returned as first minister, and I am in the position of first minister-designate,” she said.

“The DUP has failed to honour that election to this point, but I still hope that they will get to that point, because power-sharing is how politics works in the north.

“We have a special and unique circumstance because of the Good Friday Agreement and there isn’t any other alternative.

“In fact, probably the alternative to power-sharing would be some arrangement between the British and Irish government.”

She added: “They should be back around the Executive table, taking on the matters of the day.

“And then, yes, let us work through all the details of this in the deal because I equally have some concerns, particularly around this issue of a Stormont Brake and what that might look like and how it can be used, because I don’t want any deal to replace a problem with a problem”.

Rishi Sunak and Chris Heaton Harris — © Getty Images

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said there needs to be more clarity from the government on the framework and “less of the over-sell and more of the reality”.

“I suspect the truth lies somewhere in the middle of all of that and I think that’s where we need to get to,” he told GB News.

“We will seek to do that ourselves with our own assessment, but we need to hear from the government, particularly the prime minister, about the reality of what all this means.

“We need to see legislation that will put in place the Stormont Brake. We need to see that it is a robust process that protects Northern Ireland’s place within the United Kingdom. We need to see legislation that also ensures that, where there is a threat to Northern Ireland’s place within the United Kingdom and its internal market in the future, the government is able to ensure it is resolved.”

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said: “We need to get the Executive and Assembly up and running again so we can begin to address the crisis in our health service, proposed massive cuts to education and the cost-of-living emergency that is impacting so many families here.” He added that the Windsor Framework provides Northern Ireland with a “unique opportunity” to grow the economy “that we simply cannot afford to waste”.

An NIO spokesperson said: “We are not considering any changes to the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement and we will not consider Joint Authority.”

“Our sole focus is on ensuring Northern Ireland has a locally elected, accountable and effective devolved government in line with the Agreement – to protect the gains it has delivered over the past 25 years. We have been clear that we will underpin arrangements in the Windsor Framework through amendments to the Northern Ireland Act 1998 to provide constitutional and democratic guarantees for the people of Northern Ireland. We will set out further detail in the coming weeks."