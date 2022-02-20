Christopher Stalford: DUP MLA a key player in the party who will be sorely missed by colleagues

The late South Belfast MLA Christopher Stalford entered politics at just 22 years of age and went on to become a key player for the DUP.

The 39-year-old died suddenly over the weekend and leaves behind his wife Laura, and their four young children.

In interviews, Mr Stalford recalled how he met his wife through Sunday school as a teenager.

Born in Annandale Flats in south Belfast, Mr Stalford attended Ulidia Primary School, Nettlefield Primary School, Wellington College and studied politics and history at Queen’s University before starting his political career with former DUP MEP Jim Allister.

Mr Stalford worked in the now TUV leader’s European office three days a week and the office of DUP MLA Peter Weir two days a week, as well as spending six years with the party’s press office and a period with its policy unit.

His mother Karen was a former shop assistant who gave up her job to care for her children when Mr Stalford’s father, Clifford, died at 26 from a bleed in the brain. He was just seven when his father passed away.

The up and coming politician was first elected into office in 2005 as a Belfast City councillor for the Laganbank area when he was 22 - the youngest person on the council.

He ran unsuccessfully for the Northern Ireland Assembly in 2007, but was re-elected to the council in 2011.

Mr Stalford was also Belfast’s youngest ever High Sheriff at the age of 27 in 2010.

In 2014, after Laganbank was abolished, Mr Stalford was re-elected to council again in the Balmoral area and was Deputy Lord Mayor during the 2013/14 term.

Two years later, he was elected as one of two DUP MLAs for South Belfast and became Principal Deputy Speaker of the Northern Ireland Assembly in January 2020.

In September 2020, Mr Stalford was taken to hospital after becoming ill at Stormont.

The MLA had previously disclosed he was dealing with health issues.

Following his health scare, he wrote on social media that he “nearly collapsed at the back of the Speaker’s chair” with a pain in his gallbladder and stomach.

He told the Belfast Telegraph in 2017 that he did not fear death.

“No, because, as a Christian, I believe that when we die, if we have faith in Christ, then we go to Heaven,” he said. “But that doesn't mean I would embrace it willingly.

“I believe in God and I'm a practising Christian. It's a very important part of my life. I don't think that people of faith should be required to hide that - it should be celebrated and encouraged.”

Mr Stalford was one of the group of DUP politicians behind Arlene Foster’s removal as party leader last year and was the first MLA to publicly announce his support for Edwin Poots to succeed her.

Following Mrs Foster’s humiliating ousting as party leader, Mr Stalford said she remained his “friend” despite admitting he had not spoken to her since a letter of no confidence signed by the majority of the DUP saw her tender he resignation last April.

“Arlene is my friend and I have always been very, very supportive of Arlene,” he stated at the time.

“I just felt it was a time for a change and that the party needed to change and that we needed to take a new direction. It was very difficult for me personally.

“I just felt we were heading in a direction I did not want us to go and it was time for a change at the top. I am really, glad that colleagues have rallied around Edwin’s positive vision for the party and the country.

“We are all good comrades we are all democratic unionists together and I hope that is the spirit which we can take the party forward...under Edwin’s new leadership.

“People have to make decisions based on what they think is the political situation at that time. I made my decision. I backed Edwin from the start because I think his vision is one of positivity.”

Earlier this year, Mr Stalford said he quit Twitter because the platform was “awful”.

He said the constant abuse and hatred was unhealthy.

In 2017, he faced criticism for failing to acknowledge that an Eleventh Night bonfire at Sandy Row was built too close to apartments.

The bonfire damaged the homes of Belfast residents, cracking windows at the Victoria Place apartments.

Speaking during an interview in 2018, Mr Stalford said he would “never leave or be pushed out” if a united Ireland happened.

He described Northern Ireland as his home, and said his family have lived in the province for hundreds of years.