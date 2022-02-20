Christopher Stalford’s death: A bright light has gone out in our party and in NI politics, says Sir Jeffrey

DUP leader pays tribute to MLA ‘who had great future ahead of him’

A bright light has gone out in Northern Ireland politics with the sudden death of DUP MLA Christopher Stalford, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has said.

“The entire party is in a state of shock. We are struggling to take this in,” the DUP leader told the Belfast Telegraph.

“Christopher was articulate, talented and hard-working. He had a great future ahead of him. I have no doubt be would have been Assembly Speaker one day.

“A bright light has gone out in our party and in Northern Ireland politics.”

It is understood that the 39-year-old South Belfast MLA and father-of-four was found dead in his home on Saturday night. A post mortem is expected to be carried out by Tuesday.

Warm tributes were paid to him across the political divide reflecting the respect and affection there was for him in all parties. Further tributes will be made in the Assembly on Monday.

In the days before his death, Mr Stalford had made a series of telephone calls to senior party figures including Sir Jeffrey, East Belfast MP Gavin Robinson, and to former South Belfast MP Emma Little-Pengelly.

DUP’s Christopher Stalford on the campaign trail with his mother Karen

Leadership: DUP’s Christopher Stalford after he was successfully elected in south Belfast in the 2017 Assembly election

Mr Robinson said: “I spoke to Christopher on Saturday evening. It was a lengthy, positive conversation. He was on his way to the Spar shop to buy some bolognese sauce for a family meal.

“We were talking for a good while, and then Christopher said he had to go to get the pasta on for dinner.

“We were hoping to meet for coffee during the week. I’ve known Christopher 20 years. We worked together as councillors in City Hall. He was a dedicated public servant and a devoted family man. His loss is heartbreaking.”

On Saturday afternoon, Mr Stalford posted photographs on Facebook from a walk with his four children on the Braniel Road in east Belfast. “That wasn’t a bad wee hike this afternoon. They’ll eat their dinner tonight,” he wrote.

Later that night, he posted footage — ‘The Last Journey’ — of King George VI’s funeral and his body being laid to rest in the Royal Vault of the Chapel of St George in Windsor in February 1952.

“George The Good, the narrator said he would be known. He should be. Because he was,” Mr Stalford wrote.

Christopher Stalford as Deputy Lord Mayor of Belfast laying a wreath during a Somme remembrance ceremony in 2013

Sir Jeffrey said he had no idea that his last conversation with the South Belfast MLA would become so precious.

“I spent time with Christopher on Tuesday when he was getting his photo taken for his election literature,” he said.

“We then had a telephone conversation on Friday where we talked about politics, the election and of course his family. You couldn’t have a conversation with Christopher where he didn’t mention his family.

“Christopher was always passionate about politics — about his constituents and about Northern Ireland.

“He believed in stretching himself to build a genuinely shared future. He was confident in his unionism and his identity and was always prepared to provide leadership to keep Northern Ireland moving in the right direction.”

Former DUP leader Arlene Foster tweeted a photograph of Mr Stalford after an Assembly election win six years ago.

“I have been really struggling to process the news of Christopher’s death, but my first thoughts and my prayers are with Laura and his beloved and adored children. This is how I will remember him, happy and confident after the 2016 election,” she said. Former First Minister Paul Givan said: “I first met Christopher at Belfast City Hall in a school debating competition and knew he would be a great politician.

“I am blessed to have had him as my good friend. My thoughts and prayers are especially with Laura, his four young children and family at this heartbreaking time.”

Speaker Alex Maskey said: “There is no doubt today that the whole Assembly is in shock and sadness at the news of the death of Christopher Stalford.

“He was intelligent, articulate and witty and that came across in the regular meetings the Deputy Speakers and I had with him to prepare for the sittings of the Assembly every week.

“He was passionate about his constituency and the Assembly. He undoubtedly had strong convictions and relished debating in the chamber. However, he was also meticulous about being fair to all sides when he was in the Speaker’s chair and had a good relationship across the Assembly.”

Mr Maskey added: “I will be engaging with the party whips to make arrangements for tributes to be paid at the Assembly tomorrow (Monday).”

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood postponed his party conference as a mark of respect to Mr Stalford. UUP leader Doug Beattie said he was “lost for words” at the news of his death.

“He was someone I liked, respected and who worked tirelessly for his community and country,” he added.

Alliance leader Naomi Long said she had a warm personal relationship with Mr Stalford and spoke of her “shock, sadness and devastation”.

Sinn Fein vice-president Michelle O’Neill said news of the DUP MLA’s death was “desperately sad” and his political contribution would be missed.