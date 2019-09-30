Church heads unite to call for block on extension of abortion law in Northern Ireland

Protesters during an abortion rights campaign march in Dublin at weekend

Rev Sam McGuffin, President of the Methodist Church in Ireland; Most Rev Eamon Martin, Catholic Archbishop of Armagh and Primate of All Ireland; Rt Rev Dr William Henry, Moderator of the General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland; Most Rev Dr Richard Clarke, Church of Ireland Archbishop of Armagh and Primate of All Ireland, and Rev Brian Anderson, President of the Irish Council of Churches

The leaders of the main Churches here have expressed their "grave concern" at the prospect of an "almost unregulated abortion regime" being "imposed" on Northern Ireland by Westminster.

In a joint statement the leaders of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland, the Church of Ireland, the Catholic Church, and the Methodist Church in Ireland, as well as the Irish Council of Churches, called on their members to pray and to lobby their locally elected representatives.

Restrictions on abortion here will be drastically reduced unless the Stormont Assembly is restored by October 21.

In July MPs passed the Northern Ireland (Executive Formation) Act, placing a duty on the Government to provide access to abortion in Northern Ireland.

Regulations will be required to be in place by the end of March 2020.

The Church leaders said there was "no evidence" the changes reflected the will of the people affected as they were not consulted.

They said they were "gravely concerned" that the Westminster legislation removes from law all explicit protection for the unborn child up to 28 weeks of pregnancy and offers no specific protection for unborn babies with a disability.

They also expressed concerns that it does not prohibit abortion based on the sex of the baby and creates a potential vacuum of up to five months for unregulated abortion to exist with all the attendant health risks to women.

"We will be encouraging all of our members, congregations and parishes to pray over the weekend of October 12-13 for the protection of the unborn in our society and for women facing challenging pregnancies," the statement added.

"Our political parties have it in their own hands to do something about this. They all need to take risks and make the compromises necessary to find an accommodation that will restore the devolved institutions.

"We are calling on the Secretary of State to recall the Assembly before October 21 to provide an opportunity for the parties to take the necessary steps both to prevent these laws coming into effect and to find a better solution for these challenging issues."

That view was echoed by Archbishop Eamon Martin yesterday at a prayer service at Papal Cross outside Drogheda, Co Louth.

He said it was "shocking that the democratic process was so cynically manipulated in Westminster during the July holiday period" to pass the new abortion legislation.

"Today I plead with political representatives to return to Stormont and end this barbaric abortion legislation," he added.

"The political impasse has gone on too long. For the sake of life; for the sake of peace - make the necessary compromises and return to your posts - this is a critical moment."

Meanwhile, a pro-choice march was held in Dublin on Saturday. Campaigners want the amount of time women must wait for a termination reduced in the Republic. At present women must wait for three days after a doctor certifies they are no more than 12 weeks pregnant.

The March for Choice from Dublin's Garden of Remembrance to Merrion Square, attended by hundreds of people, heard chants of: "No women left behind."

Campaigners carried banners proclaiming 'The North is next'.

Another banner stated that healthcare does not stop at the border.