Church leaders call for renewed focus on peace process in new year message

Good Friday deal in a fragile state as it approaches 25th anniversary, say senior clerics

Left to right (standing): Moderator of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland Right Reverend Dr John Kirkpatrick, President of the Irish Council of Churches Right Reverend Andrew Forster, and President of the Methodist Church in Ireland Reverend David Nixon. Seated (left to right) Roman Catholic Archbishop of Armagh and Primate of All Ireland Most Reverend Eamon Martin, and the Church of Ireland Archbishop of Armagh and Primate of All Ireland Most Reverend John McDowell

Church leaders have praised the “compassionate” response to refugees fleeing Ukraine and demanded meaningful action to address the cost-of-living crisis.

In their new year message, the leaders of the Church of Ireland, Catholic Church, Presbyterian Church, Methodist Church and the Irish Council of Churches also called for a renewed focus on the “fragile” peace process.

Speaking in a joint statement, they reflected on a year of “significant trauma and shock” before looking forward to the challenges that lie ahead.

“As the most significant restrictions necessitated by the Covid-19 pandemic began to ease, war broke out in Europe with the invasion of Ukraine by Russia,” they said.

“When millions of people had to flee their homes, there was, however, an extraordinary, compassionate and practical response on our island, north and south, to welcoming and meeting the needs of those who arrived here. However, this has also challenged us all as to our attitudes towards people who have had to flee conflict in other parts of the world.”

The signatories include the Most Rev John McDowell, Most Rev Eamon Martin, Rt Rev Dr John Kirkpatrick, Rev Ken Nixon and Bishop Andrew Forster.

They said the care that Christians were called on to offer “to the stranger in our midst cannot be conditional on their country of origin or, indeed, the colour of their skin”.

They also warned that the cost-of-living crisis had exacerbated “the scandal of homelessness” and left many of those with a roof over their heads unable to afford heat this winter.

“This simply should not be the case in countries of great wealth, and shows the urgent need for a refocusing of government policies in both jurisdictions to deliver real and meaningful social justice and eliminate poverty across this island,” they said.

Looking ahead to next year, the church leaders expressed “great concern for the state of our fragile peace” as the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement approaches.

They acknowledged that the peace process had transformed society, resulting in “countless” lives being saved, and called for renewed commitment to the principles it embodies.

“We know that so many continue to live with the pain and trauma inflicted on them, and we also recognise that the agreement came at a high price for many, for whom the release of prisoners was, and still is, particularly painful, they said.

“Its 25th anniversary comes at a time when we have great concern for the state of our fragile peace on this island, and we are more aware than ever that the work of peace is unfinished.

“As individual Christians, and as leaders in our respective Christian traditions, we recommit ourselves to continue our work towards a vision of an island of restored relationships, where all can flourish and fully participate in our common life.”

Their intervention comes after Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said it would be a “great shame” if Stormont was not restored in time for the 25th anniversary.