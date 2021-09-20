Church leaders unaware of Irish President Higgins’ reservations about NI centenary invite

Church leaders who organised next month’s service in Armagh “to mark the partition of Ireland and the formation of Northern Ireland” only learned that Irish President Michael D Higgins had an issue with the title of the event in recent days.

Archbishop Eamon Martin said leaders of the Church of Ireland, Catholic, Presbyterian and Methodist Churches as well as the Irish Council of Churches were “not naive”, had been “really hopeful” and “believed that the President would be able to attend” the service on October 21.

Speaking to RTE Radio’s This Week programme, Dr Martin recalled that in March the Church leaders had shared some concerns the service they were proposing was being taken in a different direction. “But we were unaware about this issue to do with the title,” he said.

On Friday President Higgins outlined his reasons for declining the invitation to the event, which the Queen is due to attend. He said what started out as an invitation to a religious event had turned into a political statement.

Yesterday Dr Martin confirmed the Church leaders “only learned that this week”. The story emerged during the President’s visit to Rome to meet the Pope.

“This is his decision. We are very conscious that anyone we invite must make up their own mind and must be very comfortable with being present. Clearly, the President had his reasons, and we have to respect that.”

He said the service at St Patrick’s Church of Ireland Cathedral in Armagh “was never and is not a celebration” but “a moment of acknowledgment, taking account of the fact that there are very different narratives out there about 1921”.

“We realise that anything connected with partition is in danger of being interpreted in a polarised manner,” he added.

But he said the Church leaders were “very clear” Armagh “was a moment of prayer, a moment to try to connect us with the God of the past, the present, and the future”.

He rejected accusations made by some commentators the Church leaders had been too trusting. “We are not naive,” he stated.

Dr Martin highlighted that both he and Archbishop McDowell are living in Armagh, “a diocese which was separated in 1921. We have parishes which were separated from one another. We’re living in the context of Brexit, the protocol, sectarian violence and riots on our streets. We’re aware of the absolute fragility of the power-sharing Executive. Into that space, we were trying to inject, and we are injecting prayer, hope, reflection, and an opportunity for people to get together”.

He added that they realised it was a “very contentious space” but that such spaces needed to be created.

Church of Ireland leader Archbishop John McDowell also spoke to RTE’s This Week about the row and denied the Church leaders were making a political statement through the religious service.

Dr McDowell said they had been speaking to officials in the Republic, Northern Ireland and Britain for months as they developed their plans for the service, “trying to make sure that what we were going to do was an event that people would feel comfortable coming to”.

“Had anybody made us aware at any time... that there was a problem with it (the title) of course we would have looked at it,” he said.

Dr McDowell said the intention of the service was “to create spaces where people can address one another with respect even on very, very difficult subjects”.

He said the Church leaders “absolutely respect President Higgins’ decision and we know that he will not have made it lightly”.

“We were very keen to have President Higgins not just because of the office he holds as head of state, which is very important, but also because of the man he is, someone who over a lifetime has committed himself to peace-making, to reconciliation, and to doing what we hope we are doing here, which is to create a space to have conversations about subjects that are that are difficult, that are contentious, but in an atmosphere of mutual respect,” he said.

However, he signalled that he did not believe President Higgins would reverse his decision to attend the event.