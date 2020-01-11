Church leaders unite to welcome Stormont agreement

The leaders of Ireland's main Churches have welcomed the agreement reached between Northern Ireland's political parties, the UK and Irish Governments (stock photo)

In a joint statement, leaders of the Church of Ireland, Methodist Church in Ireland, Roman Catholic Church, Presbyterian Church in Ireland and the Irish Council of Churches said: "We believe the agreement, New Decade, New Approach, is ambitious in its content and reflects a balanced accommodation focused on the common good.

"The principles of accountability, transparency and responsibility, identified in the agreement are crucial to underpinning sustainable government and ensuring that the experience of the last three years cannot happen again.

"Along with the development of trust and generosity of spirit, these measures offer an opportunity to build a peaceful and just society that is centred around respect and recognition of each other's cultural identity."