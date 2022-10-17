Civil servants consider strike action as union tells MLAs 56% take loans to afford to live

More than half of civil service workers in Northern Ireland say they have taken loans just to be able to afford to live, MLAs heard on Monday.

More than one in three also said they have skipped meals because they have no food.

Civil servants who are members of the Public and Commercial Services Union (PCS), met with politicians at Stormont ahead of an industrial ballot over pay, pensions, jobs and redundancy terms.

Hosted by People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll, the union told MLAs how 35% of its members had missed meals while 52% worry about losing their homes as inflation skyrockets.

Cathy Darcin, PCS rep for HMRC, called on MLAs to offer civil servants their “help and support” in the face of “high levels of poverty and inflation”.

She said: “56% of our members [in Northern Ireland] are telling us they have had to take loans just to pay for food, to keep the lights on, to keep the heating on in their homes.

“Strike action is not a decision that we take easily, but we feel that we have no option. We are facing attacks from multiple quarters.

“We are being offered a 2% pay rise, and this is on the back of a 10-year pay freeze that we had through austerity.

"We had a three-year pay rise that was funded through reduced terms and conditions for our membership. We are overpaying by 2% in our pensions, which the government is refusing to give us back. We are facing redundancy calls of 20% of our membership”.

She added: “Those of us who manage to keep our jobs will be doing it with a lower salary and reduced terms and conditions.”

Gerry Carroll said: “I vowed to use my platform and all opportunities afforded to me as an MLA to give a voice to workers, and I’m very glad to be able to do that here, today for PCS and their workers.

“One of the reasons is that unfortunately this institution, even when it was up and running, tended to relegate workers issues – not giving them the focus they deserve, keeping anti-trade union laws intact, and signing off on below inflation pay offers.

“I think it’s only right and fitting that the issues felt by workers and how they are being impacted by the cost-of-living crisis are directly aired in this building so MLAs can hear them.”

Last month, the PCS union launched a strike ballot of 150,000 civil servants across the UK.

The result is expected to be announced at a meeting of the union’s national executive committee on November 10.

The union’s general secretary, Mark Serwotka said: “The government has ignored our demands for a fair pay rise, so we have no choice other than to launch what is the most significant ballot for strike action in our history.

“In 41 years of working in and around the civil service, I have never seen such a shocking situation. This is the worst it has ever been – a crisis of monumental proportions, the biggest cut in living standards civil servants have ever known.

“The stress of working in the civil service, under the pressure put on us with job cuts, office closures and the cost-of-living crisis is too much to bear.

“Hard-working civil servants are being told to accept a 10% real-terms pay cut at the same time as bankers are being told they can help themselves to even greater riches – is it any wonder they’re angry?

“Our members are struggling with the cost-of-living crisis, with many of them having to claim the benefits they administer themselves, some skipping meals because they can't afford to buy food, and others having to use foodbanks.

“They’ve had enough of being treated with contempt. They’re not bowler-hatted mandarins – they’re the people who, unobtrusively, have kept the country running during the pandemic.

“When they vote ‘Yes’ for strike action, the government will see how critical our members are in delivering key public services.”

The Executive Office has been contacted for comment.