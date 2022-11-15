Civil servants withholding £400 energy support as a ‘lever’ to get Stormont functioning, claims DUP’s Sammy Wilson

The DUP MP Sammy Wilson has accused civil servants of withholding the delivery of the £400 energy support payment scheme as a “lever” to get the Assembly back again.

The East Antrim MP claimed in the House of Commons that senior civil servants are "interfering" with Northern Ireland's politics by withholding the payments.

Households here are due to be credited with the payment automatically to help with energy costs this winter.

There has already been confusion over how the scheme would be implemented here, as Northern Ireland has its own market regulator and does not have the energy price cap system that operates in the rest of the UK.

Northern Ireland is also currently without an Assembly or an Executive as a result of the DUP’s refusal to join the power-sharing institutions at Stormont due to their opposition of the protocol.

Previous prime minister Liz Truss said the payments would be made in November but there is yet no indication of any imminent solution.

Last week, Northern Ireland Office minister Steve Baker suggested the process of making the energy payments would be easier if the Stormont Executive was functioning.

Earlier this month the Utility Regulator revealed that the scheme’s delivery is “unclear” and payments may not be made until the new year.

It is also not clear if the payments in Northern Ireland will be made as one lump sum or in smaller instalments.

Elsewhere in the UK, gas and electricity customers are receiving the payment in the form of six monthly payments of £67.

Discussions involving Stormont officials and the London government have been ongoing for months about how to deliver the payment in the region.

Mr Wilson asked Chancellor Jeremy Hunt in the Commons: "Ministers have worked with the economy minister in Northern Ireland, they have made commitments that payments will be made before Christmas, but it seems that some senior civil savants are seeking to use non-payment as a lever to get the Assembly back into operation again.

"Can the minister confirm that first of all the money is available for the package? That secondly energy companies are ready to deliver it? And thirdly the Government will keep its commitment to ensure that payments are made before Christmas?

"And would he investigate whether civil servants are interfering in the political process in Northern Ireland?

Mr Hunt responded: "Can I assure him that we are absolutely determined to make sure that support gets out to everyone in the United Kingdom this Christmas as quickly as possible.

"I am absolutely not aware of any delay in the way that he suggests, but I will happily make inquiries to make sure that is not the case.”

An SDLP MP called for a proportionate windfall tax to be imposed on energy companies “profiting” from the cost of living crisis.

Claire Hanna raised the issue in the House of Commons during questions to the Treasury on Tuesday and urged the UK Government to close loopholes that allow companies to avoid paying tax.

“At a time when people are finding it increasingly difficult to pay their bills and families are living with unimaginable pressures it’s absolutely disgraceful that energy companies are reporting record profits due to directly benefitting from the cost of living emergency,” she said.

“The UK Government had to be shamed into introducing the existing windfall tax and it’s clear that it does not go anywhere near far enough.

“We are in the ridiculous situation where the energy companies themselves have publicly recognised that they need to make a larger contribution so that this money can be used to help people who are struggling and it’s time for the government to act.”

The South Belfast representative also called for clarity about the energy support payment for families in Northern Ireland.

“It’s completely unacceptable that while those in other parts of the UK are receiving these much needed payments, people here have no idea when they can expect to receive this money,” Ms Hanna said.

“The DUP’s boycott of Stormont has made it more difficult to administer the scheme, but we now need the government to step in and ensure that families here can afford to heat their homes this winter.”

Meanwhile Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has demanded an end to the delay in issuing the £400 energy payment which she blamed on the DUP.

“It is now more than six months since people here were promised they would receive £400 to help them tackle soaring energy costs during the cold winter months,” she said.

“The DUP’s cruel boycott of the Executive has held up this payment, resulting in people waiting longer for support.

“And the British government has again failed to give any clarity on when people will receive this vital support.

“It’s totally unacceptable."

The party’s economy spokesperson accused “the Tories, along with the DUP” of fuelling instability and chaos which she warned is leaving people with no support during a cost-of-living crisis.

“The dithering and delay needs to stop now and the money paid to people quickly,” Ms Archibald added.

“Workers and families need this payment now as they struggle to heat their homes and we move deeper into the winter.”

The Cabinet Office has been contacted.