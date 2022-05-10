Clare Bailey ‘not sure’ whether to continue as Green Party leader

Green Party leader Clare Bailey has said she’s “not sure” whether she’ll continue in her position at the helm of the party.

Speaking to BBC’s Good Morning Ulster, Ms Bailey said: “While I will still certainly be with the party, whether I’ll remain as leader I’m not sure just yet.

“I’ll be more than happy if somebody else wants to step in and lead that charge but that’s for the party to decide.”

Ms Bailey said she’s content to now spend more time with her family and friends.

She said that, despite her party losing out in the recent Assembly election, “it is clear the people have had enough of politics of division” - adding that the party vote made gains and vowed that “we will be back”.

“We have seen our vote make gains particularly in Belfast we have seen our vote increasing,” said Ms Bailey.

“While it has been a tough overall picture, we have seen gains and it is down to the hard work of our activists and campaigners.”

She said that the party are beginning to build a pathway for next year’s council elections.

“I don’t think anyone enters an election feeling certain or confident but what we’ve seen throughout NI is that huge vote increase in the Alliance party,” said Ms Bailey.

“This is sending out a clear message from the people that they have had enough of the politics of division and they want something new and that’s what they went out voted for.

“Yes, it was tough for us, but we will have to work our way back.

“I do believe we have a clear pathway for council next year, our membership has grown as well, and we are confident that we will be back.”