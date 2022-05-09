Clare Bailey on Green Party election defeat: ‘We’ll be back’

The leader of the Green Party in Northern Ireland Clare Bailey has said the party "will be back" after losing out in the Assembly election.

Former South Belfast MLA Ms Bailey lost her seat along with the party's only other MLA Rachel Wood, leaving the party with no Stormont representation.

Despite their performance, Ms Bailey said she and her party are "confident we can rebuild and grow", thanking their supporters who voted for Green Party candidates and activists who worked on the campaign.

“I’m proud of Green MLAs’ work as Stormont’s unofficial opposition. The Climate Change Bill is only in place because of Green MLAs - the most important piece of legislation the Assembly has ever passed on the most important issue of our generation," she said.

"Rachel Woods’ Safe Leave Bill will literally save the lives of victims and survivors of domestic abuse - a phenomenal legacy for someone who was only an MLA for two years. My Safe Access Zones Bill will end the campaign of intimidation and harassment facing women accessing abortion healthcare across Northern Ireland."

“The Green message is as important as ever and will remain so as the growing impact of climate breakdown becomes more obvious,” she added.

"The need for Greens influencing Northern Ireland politics remains increasingly important. An Executive must be restored as a matter of priority. All parties must work together, as we have shown they can do, to address the crises facing our public services, the cost-of-living and our climate. Greens will continue to hold the Executive parties to account for their repeated failures on environmental and social justice issues," she said.

“Despite a disappointing election result, our vote has increased in Belfast, setting us up to make gains in next year's council elections. This is a credit to the hard work of our activists, and our Green councillors. We have a clear path for growth in next year's council elections and beyond. We'll be back.”