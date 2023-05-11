Co Antrim council candidate under ‘active death threat’

A council candidate in Co Antrim has received a death threat.

PUP campaigner Rosemary Bell-McCracken was told her life was at risk shortly before tea time on Wednesday.

The party said it has been left “saddened and bewildered” by the incident.

“Rosemary works tirelessly within the community through various voluntary roles and in her day-to-day work also,” they added.

“Her see it, act on it, mindset is to be commended.

"We implore all other parties to come together and condemn any form of hate speech, discrimination, harassment, or threat of violence.

"Such actions are unacceptable and have no place in any society.”

The party said it is important that everyone has the right to feel safe and be treated with respect including Ms Bell-McCracken who is seeking to win a seat on Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council.

"Differences in opinions, beliefs, and backgrounds should not be a reason to attack someone, either verbally or physically,” the post on social media continued.

“Such behaviour not only harms the individual targeted but also damages the social fabric of the community as a whole.”

The PSNI has been contacted for comment.