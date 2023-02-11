Co Down representative to continue Council duties after suffering stroke

Cllr Mark Brooks revealed on social media that he had suffered a stroke this week.

A Co Down councillor has said he is able to carry out his elected duties after revealing on social media that he had suffered a stroke earlier this week.

Ulster Unionist councillor Mark Brooks reassured residents that he would return to his duties soon and that he was being ‘looked after’ at the Ulster Hospital, Dundonald.

"On Thursday I suffered a stroke which has caused limitations to the left side of my body,” he said.

"The CT scan showed the damage done to my brain and the fact that I had had a number of mini stokes recently. It’s hereditary in my family and explains why my walking and balance has been so bad lately.

"I am being looked after very well and I’m in the right place. I’m able to and will continue to carry out my Council duties. Thank you.”

Mr Brooks first stood for election to the old North Down District Council in 2005, and was elected for the first time in the 2014 election for the newly formed Ards and North Down District Council.

Securing 1,071 votes, the UUP representative was elected to the Bangor East and Donaghadee district, before topping the poll at the most recent Council election in 2019 with 1,327 votes.

Mr Brooks served as Mayor for the Council area in 2021-22 and oversaw the awarding of city status to mark the Platinum Jubilee of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II. He said the honour was ‘extra special’ for the area.

"It would be an honour for the town and people of Bangor to receive at any time, but coming as part of Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations makes it extra special,” he said.

"City status isn’t judged on the size of your town and isn’t dependent on having particular assets such as a cathedral. Rather, it’s about heritage, pride and potential.

"Bangor has been given a great boost today and I’m extremely proud of this new and significant accolade for our Borough.”