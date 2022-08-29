Colum Eastwood says politicians have ‘moral responsibility’ to act over cost of living crisis

Stormont ministers have been urged to urgently intervene to protect workers from soaring energy, food and fuel bills as a winter of discontent looms large.

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood MP was speaking after a new poll suggested that nearly one in four adults plan never to turn their heating on this winter, as average bills are set to rocket while the temperature drops.

Meanwhile, more public sector workers, and those who support public services, are considering strike action in response to current pay offers.

Colum Eastwood MP said: “Without urgent intervention we are facing into a perfect storm of soaring inflation, plummeting real-terms wages, strike action across the public sector and a cost of living crisis that will devastate families this autumn and winter.

“It is astounding in the circumstances we’re facing that the DUP shows no signs of abandoning its reckless suppression of government. But worse still, ministers at Stormont and in London who retain significant spending power appear to have no strategy to protect workers and their families from the crisis on our doorstep.

“There is no time to lose. Royal Mail staff and Housing Executive workers are already engaging in industrial action. Teachers and nurses seem likely to join them in the months ahead. Those with a mandate to govern can’t wash their hands of the situation, they have a moral responsibility to roll up their sleeves and get to work.

“The SDLP opposition at Stormont has been engaging with trade unions, business groups and charities on the front line of the cost of living crisis. We will continue to make proposals that address the real challenges people are facing. It’s time others got back to work too.”

Today’s Savanta ComRes survey asked more than 2,000 UK adults how they would respond to increasing energy prices over the winter — 23% said they would not turn their heating on at all, rising to 27% among parents with under-18s.

Seven in 10 (69%) said they would switch their heating on less, and one in 10 (11%) said they would take out a loan, with the latter figure rising again for those with children under 18 (17%).

Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi has said he is working “flat out” to draw up options for a plan of action for the next prime minister so they can “hit the ground running” when they take office in September. On Friday, he committed to delivering a £400 energy bill discount to people in Northern Ireland, with the DUP saying it is expected in November.

Meanwhile, Rishi Sunak’s team has warned that cutting VAT by 5% across the board would be “regressive” and cost tens of billions of pounds amid reports that Liz Truss is considering the move as a “nuclear” option.

It is one of a series of possible strategies to ease the cost of living crisis being drawn up by the Treasury for the new prime minister to look at when they take office, according to The Sunday Telegraph.

The newspaper said the 20% headline rate of VAT could be cut by up to 5%, saving the average household more than £1,300 per year. But a source from Mr Sunak’s campaign said this would be “incredibly regressive” and cost north of £30bn.

The Sunday Times also reported that Ms Truss is considering slashing VAT as part of an emergency package to help households cope with rising prices.

Another option being weighed up by the Foreign Secretary is a cut to income tax, the paper said, with proposals from allies including increasing the level above which people start paying the levy. Others in the Truss camp have suggested raising the tipping point for the higher rate of 40% and cutting the basic rate below 20%, it added.