‘Come home and be part of the new Ireland’ – Mary Lou McDonald’s call to arms delivered to audience of enthralled exiles in Australia

Small Sinn Féin delegation on two-week trip Down Under where they will meet union leaders, representatives of indigenous communities and Irish community

“I mean, Liverpool,” Mary Lou McDonald said. “There is a debate as to whether it is in fact English.” Laughter broke out at the National Press Club of Australia in Canberra and the sole Liverpudlian in the audience gave the Sinn Féin leader a thumbs-up as she spoke of her wish for Britain to become “good neighbours” again with Ireland.