Common Market car park plans withdrawn after six-month campaign

Green Party councillor Brian Smyth had campaigned to stop the development.

An application to build a car park on the site of a popular food market has been withdrawn, a Green Party councillor has confirmed.

There was controversy last year after a planning application was submitted to Belfast City Council which sought to turn the complex into a short-stay car park.

Green Party councillor Brian Smyth had opposed the plans, beginning a campaign against the development six months ago.

He said he was delighted to hear it had now been withdrawn.

"I began the campaign to save Common Market 6 months ago and it has had considerable public interest,” he told Belfast Live.

"As many value the space and it has helped breath life into a previously disused fruit and veg warehouse.

"I am overjoyed we've won this, but the battle for a Greener Cleaner Fairer City Centre goes on. We've still so much to do to regenerate large parts of it, but as a Green Councillor I'm committed to building something people centred that will last generations.

"We are fighting for the heart and soul of our city, let's deliver high quality green space, support investment and entrepreneurs and create jobs, instead of endless car parks, a gridlocked city and dirty air."