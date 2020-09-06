Commons Speaker Hoyle 'uncomfortable' with Johnson IRA accusation during PMQs

Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle has said Boris Johnson got "carried away" with his remarks

Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle has said he was "uncomfortable" with a remark made by the Prime Minister Boris Johnson about the IRA during a clash with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer.

Sir Lindsay said Mr Johnson had gotten "carried away" when he made the remarks during Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday.

Mr Johnson accused Sir Keir of having “supported an IRA-condoning politician” by serving in former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn’s frontbench team.

Speaking to Times Radio, Sir Lindsay said he believed the exchange had become personal.

"To accuse somebody of supporting the IRA as somebody who has actually prosecuted the IRA, I think was touching a nerve of something I didn't quite like. I wasn't comfortable with it," he said.

But he denied losing his temper with Mr Johnson, saying he was "trying to use a bit of authority" and ensure there was order in the chamber.

I"t was becoming very personal. I didn't think that was the right way to take the house on Wednesday - far from it," he said, speaking on Sunday.

"To make accusations of people is not a good way forward. When we're talking about education, to make end up where we did is not the place where we should have been.

"I want to make parliament to work and make it a nicer more friendly place. I have the same respect for everybody so I expect that respect to me extended right across the house," he said.

Labour leader Sir Keir called on Mr Johnson to “have the decency” to withdraw the remark after it was made on Wednesday.

It's after Mr Johnson told the Commons: “This is a leader of the opposition who supported an IRA-condoning politician who wanted to get out of Nato and now says absolutely nothing.”

Mr Johnson’s comments were cut off by Sir Lindsay Hoyle.

Sir Keir said: “I worked in Northern Ireland for five years with the Police Service of Northern Ireland bringing peace.

“I prosecuted, as director of public prosecutions, serious terrorists – for five years working with the intelligence and security forces and with the police in Northern Ireland.

“I ask the Prime Minister to have the decency to withdraw that comment.”

A Number 10 spokesman later said: “I think the point the PM was making in PMQs was that Sir Keir Starmer was willing to serve in Jeremy Corbyn’s shadow cabinet despite the then-Labour leader’s appalling record of sympathising for the IRA.”

Mr Corbyn, who has supported Irish republicanism, said in a 2017 interview with Sky News: “I condemn all the bombing by both the loyalists and the IRA.”