Communities Minister needs to review cash given to pensioners for winter fuel payment, says SDLP

A review of the rate of Winter Fuel Payment and an emergency package of money should be developed by the Communities Minister ahead of the winter, according to an SDLP MLA.

Mark H Durkan said he has written to Sinn Fein’s Deirdre Hargey about the cost-of-living crisis and the impact it will have on vulnerable pensioners in the coming months.

A payment of £300 is typically paid in November or December to those over 80 living alone, while those living with another each receive £150.

For the under-80s, those on their own get £200. If there is another qualifying individual, each will get £100.

Last month, Ms Hargey confirmed those pensioners will still get the money despite the lack of a functioning Executive.

Mr Durkan said reviewing the amount of money issued is “a small step but a necessary one”.

“Pensioner households have been failed. We cannot escape the consequences of fuel poverty and the reality is that lives are at risk in the absence of adequate support,” he said.

“The older generation are more likely to be isolated in their homes especially during winter and therefore experience higher energy usage.

“Price hike after price hike is already forcing people to choose between heating or eating, soaring energy costs have somehow become the norm, but what is happening is abhorrent, it cannot be accepted with cynical indifference, it needs challenged and protections must be established.

“No household is immune to increasing energy costs but for pensioners this crisis hits harder. They are at an increased risk of illness and worse when we experience cold temperatures.

“I know many of my constituents are filled with a sense of dread as the winter months approach with no plan in place.”

He added: “It's inexcusable that amid an energy crisis the Communities Minister has not seen fit to review, never mind increase, the rate of Winter Fuel Payment to assist our elderly population.”

On Monday it was revealed a new joint taskforce has been set up to deliver an equivalent to Great Britain’s £400 energy bill discount in Northern Ireland this winter.

Last week there were questions about how the funds would be released but during a visit to Belfast the Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi met Stormont Economy Minister Gordon Lyons and Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey to discuss extending the scheme to the region.

After the meeting Ms Hargey and Mr Lyons said they were discussing the Treasury paying money to energy companies in Northern Ireland to reduce customer bills.

Meanwhile, SDLP politicians said they plan to meet a series of organisations at Stormont on Wednesday to discuss those struggling with their bills.

Leader of Stormont’s Opposition Matthew O’Toole said: “We will be meeting fuel poverty charities, small businesses, health service professionals and others to listen to their experience of the last few months, their assessment of government support and what we can do to help those most in need.”

The Department of Communities has been approached for a response.