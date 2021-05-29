Compromise needed or NI protocol could hit economy and cause 'political instability', former civil service boss warns

The UK and EU must reach a compromise on the Northern Ireland Protocol or the region could suffer political and economic damage, the former head of the civil service has warned.

Sir David Sterling called on both sides to make compromises to allow the protocol to operate successfully.

He said if an agreement could not be reached Northern Ireland faced "a sustained period of political instability and poor economic performance".

Sir David said the UK would have to give up some of the "sovereignty it has regained" through Brexit, while the EU had to move away from its "zero risk" policy around the protocol.

The post-Brexit solution to avoided a hard border on the island of Ireland has created anger amongst unionists who feel it has cut them off from the rest of the UK by creating a trade border in the Irish Sea.

Both new DUP leader Edwin Poots and new UUP leader Doug Beattie have put getting rid of the protocol at the forefront of their plans.

However, business leaders have pointed out the protocol could attract investment to Northern Ireland, while others have complained of difficulties importing goods from Great Britain.

Talks between the EU and UK are ongoing in an attempt to address technical issues around the protocol.

Sir David led the Northern Ireland Civil Service from 2017 to 2020 and was in charge following the collapse of the Assembly and during the Brexit negotiation process.

He told the BBC that the local economy had still not fully recovered from the 2008 financial crash when the Covid pandemic hit last year.

Sir David backed a report from the Institute for Government (IfG) think tank which called on the EU and UK to make compromises on the protocol, particularly in relation to the agri-food sector.

He said Northern Ireland's economy is "ill-equipped to move into recovery and a return to growth seems almost certain to lag behind the rest of the UK".

"Jess Sargeant's IfG paper correctly recognises that the entrenched positions of the UK government and the EU over the protocol are making matters worse," Sir David said.

He also called for the grace periods in place delaying new rules around the transport of goods from Great Britain to Northern Ireland to be extended.

Sir David said this would give "breathing space for longer-term solutions to be explored and investment opportunities exploited".

"Without this, Northern Ireland seems destined to a sustained period of political instability, poor economic performance, heightened community tension and a real risk of trouble spilling onto the streets," he said.

Earlier this week European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen sparked anger among unionists when she told other EU leaders the protocol must be fully implemented.

Loyalist Communities Council (LCC) Chairman David Campbell said Mrs Von Der Leyen was like an "ostrich with her head in the sand" and warned Northern Ireland is set to "descend into chaos this summer" as anger around the protocol grows.

A DUP delegation met with the UK's Chief Brexit Negotiator Lord Frost this week and told him the "protocol must go".

The party's Westminster leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said they had a "direct and forthright exchange of views over the issue".