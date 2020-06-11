Concern over NI civil service automatic deletion of emails

UUP's Aiken calls party leaders meeting

The Northern Ireland Civil Service deletes emails it deems non-important automatically after three months, it has emerged. (Paul Faith/PA)

UUP leader Steve Aiken has called for a meeting of the Executive's party leaders after it emerged the Northern Ireland's Civil Service deletes emails automatically after three months.

A software system is in place to delete all government emails after the period of time has elapsed, it was revealed on BBC Radio Ulster's Nolan Show on Thursday morning.

The emails are automatically deleted unless a civil servant deems them to be important to retain.

The revelation has raised questions again around transparency in local government.

The Executive Office said the policy was in place throughout the Northern Ireland Civil Service (NICS), and it was reported the policy had been in place since April 27 2009.

Staff were given "responsible for information training" by the Centre for Applied Learning between July and September 2019.

UUP leader Steve Aiken

Mr Aiken said he was unaware the policy was in place.

He said that when he worked for the Ministry of Defence during his military career all systems were backed up every week and everything had to be retained for at least five years.

The former submarine commander said he found the revelations "surprising and very disquieting".

Mr Aiken said there was a culture of secrecy in the NICS and the previous Stormont Executive, brought to the fore during the RHI Inquiry.

The UUP leader rejected claims from the Head of the NICS David Sterling that things had changed at Stormont.

"From what I've heard today I don't think the culture has changed one little bit," the South Antrim MLA said.

Mr Aiken said he couldn't believe that staff didn't receive training until 10 years after the system was introduced.

"If we are only doing the training 10 years after the system was introduced that shows that someone somewhere has realised that this was going to be a major problem for them," he said.

"This is very worrying, David Sterling needs to get in front of the Executive Committee and explain exactly what has been going on because this is completely unacceptable".

The head of Northern Ireland’s civil service David Sterling (Liam McBurney/PA)

Mr Aiken expressed concern important emails could be lost because of the policy.

He highlighted issues around the disclosure of emails from the Department of Finance regarding a PPE order from China that failed to materialise. Mr Aiken is currently chair of Stormont's Finance Committee.

Emails relating to the issue from March 30 and 31 have not been disclosed.

"We are steadily marching our way towards the end of June where unless some civil servant now decides that needs to be saved on the system they may indeed disappear. We don't know, because we haven't seen these emails, what else is out there," Mr Aiken said.

The UUP leader said that Stormont had collapsed previously due to a lack of accountability.

"This is something I am going to raise with the party leaders today, I will be writing and saying 'we need to meet, we need to discuss this and we need to find out exactly what is going on'," he said.

"This has undermined my faith in what I'm being told in my committee and I think think that means that every member of the Assembly and everybody in Northern Ireland should be worried about this."

An Executive Office spokesperson said: “It is simply wrong to say that the NICS’s software system deletes all government emails automatically after three months. Emails deleted from work inboxes can be retrieved within a certain period of time, if there is a business reason to do so, but it is costly to do so and is only carried out in very exceptional circumstances."

The spokesperson said that poor management of email systems creates a burden on information systems and increases data storage charges.

It is standard practice for staff to regularly save important information and delete emails that are not required, the Executive Office said.

"The Executive Office’s E-mail Management Policy, in line with NICS-wide policy, requires all staff to save emails which are relevant for ongoing business purposes into the information records system known as TRIM within a three-month period," the spokesman added.

"This is to enable the maintenance of a complete and accurate official record of government business in one electronic repository."

“The Executive Office implemented its Email Management Policy on 27 April 2009, following the establishment of the TRIM system in 2008-9. Training has been provided in the subsequent period, most recently in 2019. The Responsible for Information Training is mandatory for all staff at all grades."