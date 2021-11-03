Concerns Irish street sign could be placed on Orange hall sparks Belfast council review

A decision by Belfast City Council to erect an Irish language street sign is to be reviewed over fears it could be placed on an Orange hall.

At the council’s monthly meeting, the DUP received support across the chamber for a proposal to return a decision to grant new Irish language signage at Clifton Street back to committee for further discussion.

The Orange hall, which stands near the corner of the north Belfast street, would be the obvious site for a street sign under normal circumstances.

DUP councillor Brian Kingston told the chamber: “It is an unusual street in that virtually no one lives there, it is nearly all businesses or organisations, I think maybe two people live on it.

“I understand the rules involve contacting premises, and I think 12 addresses were contacted. But there is a lot more than that on the street, if you look at businesses, doctor’s surgeries etcetera.

“I was contacted by the Orange hall, who said they did not receive notification, and have asked could this be taken back, so they could receive notification, and offer their opinion. We should also check if the notification goes out to all the businesses.” Sinn Fein councillor Ciaran Beattie said: “We are listening to the concerns, particularly the concern that the street sign is going on, or very close to, the Orange hall.

“We are content with this going back for further discussion. No one has ever intended the Irish language to be forced on anyone. We are content for it to go back to look at where it is going to go, or if an alternative sign can be put in its place.”

He added: “I don’t think we should be putting Irish language signs on Orange halls if they don’t wish it to be there.”

City Solicitor John Walsh said council policy was that all occupiers on any given street would be contacted, including all commercial premises. He said: “It is my understanding that is what happened in this case.”

But the DUP’s Fred Cobain said: “The consultation didn’t include the Orange hall. I have seen a correspondence from the council which basically says the Orange hall wasn’t consulted, basically because they don’t have a letter box. So basically a letter could not have been delivered.

“If they were not consulted then the process is flawed. Everybody on that street is entitled to be consulted, the Orange hall wasn’t consulted, and until they are, this is flawed.”

Fifty-five elected members voted for the decision to go back to committee, pending contact with the Orange hall. Three members of People Before Profit abstained.