Condemnation after bullet posted to Sinn Fein councillor

A BULLET was posted through the letterbox of a Sinn Fein councillor in County Antrim last night.

Sinn Fein's South Antrim MLA Declan Kearney described it as a “cowardly effort” to intimidate Lisburn and Castlereagh City councillor Gary McCleave.

Mr McCleave, his wife and young children were all in their Glenavy home at the time.

“Sinn Fein and Councillor McCleave will not be deterred,” stated Mr Kearney. “Gary will continue to carry out his duties on behalf of the people who elected him without fear or favour.

“The cowards responsible for this act of intimidation have no politics. They are clearly in conflict with their own community.

“This is the latest in a series of despicable threats and attacks against Sinn Fein activists and elected representatives at a time when the debate on Irish unity is centre stage.

“There is absolutely no justification for these actions. Those responsible should get off the backs of ordinary people.

“I am saying very clearly that anyone with information on these threats and attacks, including now against Gary McCleave, to immediately contact the PSNI.”

A spokesperson for the PSNI said that it does not discuss the security of individuals and no inference should be drawn from this.

“However, if we receive information that a person’s life may be at risk we will inform them accordingly,” continued the spokesperson.

“We never ignore anything which may put an individual at risk.”