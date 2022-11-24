Confidential papers from Northern Ireland Office minister Steve Baker show move to renegotiate protocol agreement

Northern Ireland Minister Steve Baker is seeking to renegotiate part of the Brexit trade agreement to fix problems caused by the Northern Ireland Protocol.

In a confidential paper circulated in the Northern Ireland Office and reported by The Guardian newspaper, Mr Baker has reportedly outlined potential ways of removing the role of the European Court of Justice (ECJ).

Mr Baker’s paper suggests updating the protocol agreement by adding a “customs cooperation chapter” and changing the protocol to include a dispute mechanism that does not involve the ECJ.

The protocol was agreed by the UK and EU as a way to ensure the Irish land border remained free flowing post-Brexit. It achieves that by moving regulatory and customs checks to the sea border between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK.

Many loyalists and unionists are vehemently opposed to the protocol, claiming it has weakened Northern Ireland's constitutional position within the UK.

Under the terms of the protocol the ECJ has jurisdiction to rule on matters of EU law in Northern Ireland.

However, any attempt to change the agreement at this stage has been quashed by experts, including by Katy Hayward, professor of political sociology at Queen’s University Belfast.

“The terms of trade between the UK and EU directly affect the challenges for post-Brexit Northern Ireland, caught as it is between Britain and Ireland,” she told The Guardian.

“So recognition that the TCA has ramifications for the protocol’s operation is welcome. However, if [vice-president of the European Commission’] Maros] Sefcovic doesn’t have a mandate to rewrite the withdrawal agreement to fix the protocol, he most certainly doesn’t have one to revise the TCA too.

“Although there is scope in both agreements for adjustment by mutual decision between Sefcovic and [UK foreign secretary James] Cleverly, it wouldn’t be enough make substantive changes or add new chapters.”

Despite the row over the protocol recent weeks have seen increasingly positive mood music among the UK and EU for reaching an agreement over the issue.

However, earlier this week Prime Minister Rishi Sunak insisted the UK will not realign with EU laws under his watch as the Government seeks to sink speculation it is weighing up a Swiss-style relationship with Brussels.

Speaking about removing the ECJ’s influence, Catherine Barnard professor of EU law at Cambridge University and deputy director of the UK in a Changing Europe thinktank said it is unlikely Brussels would agree to changes.

“The EU will say until it is blue in the face that because Northern Ireland remains in the customs union, because everything from packaging to things as rarefied as animal semen is subject to EU law the ECJ has to have a role as it is the only arbiter of its own law,” she said.

The Northern Ireland Office has been contacted.