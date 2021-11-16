Congress group urges greater US opposition to amnesty plan

Move to write to US Secretary of State is welcomed by brother of girl killed by Army

Twenty-one members of the US Congress are asking Secretary of State Antony Blinken to issue a public statement of opposition to the UK Government’s proposed Troubles amnesty.

The Congress men and women, led by Richard Neale — chair of the powerful House Ways and Means Committee — and Thomas R Suozzi, have written to Mr Blinken outlining their demands.

Grainne Teggart of Amnesty International said: “We strongly welcome this intervention from members of Congress which adds to the noisy chorus of opposition to the UK Government’s plans to permanently deny justice to victims of the Troubles.

“The UK Government finds itself increasingly isolated on the international stage with its intent to sacrifice the rights of victims for the sake of protecting perpetrators of human rights abuses.

“We hope President Biden’s administration will heed the calls in this letter and publicly state their opposition to the UK Government’s attempt to close down paths to justice forever.”

Michael O’Hare, who is seeking an independent investigation into the British Army killing of his 12-year-old sister Majella in 1976, said: “It is heartening to see strong public support from Congress for victims seeking truth and justice. We would like to see the same public opposition from Secretary Blinken.

“All those with influence must play their part in ensuring the UK Government heed the outcry at these proposals, abandon these plans and urgently establish mechanisms that will give my family and all victims truth, justice and accountability.”

The Congress members’ letter states: “The UK Government plans for dealing with the legacy of the conflict in Northern Ireland will close all paths to justice for victims denying them the truth, justice and accountability to which they are entitled.

“It is clear the UK Government’s primary motivation is to ensure security forces are placed beyond accountability for the human rights abuses committed during the ‘Troubles’.

“Given the role the US has, and continues to play, in supporting the Good Friday Agreement ... we urge you to make a public statement of unequivocal rejection of these proposals and work with your counterparts in the UK and Ireland to resolve this matter and ensure the past is dealt with in a victim-centered, rights respecting way. The time to act is now; the UK Government is expected to progress legislation in the near future in the UK Parliament.”

Meanwhile, Kenny Donaldson from victims’ group SEFF is leading a delegation to Westminster to meet Shadow Secretary of State Louise Haigh, and Labour and Tory backbenchers over the Government’s legacy proposals.

He yesterday met former Labour Shadow Secretary of State Tony Lloyd in a meeting hosted by the DUP in Northern Ireland. Mr Donaldson voiced his opposition to an amnesty and called for the controversial On the Run letters to be rescinded in legislation. He said: “We had a very constructive discussion with Tony. As the MP for a constituency which suffered substantially in the Manchester Arena bombing, he has a keen understanding of the impact of terrorism. I also raised the issue of the Irish State’s de facto moratorium on the investigation and prosecution of (Provisional) IRA members that former Justice Minister Michael McDowell referred to last month — that moratorium denies families justice and must be lifted.”