Conor Burns ‘misguided and mistaken’ claims DUP, after MP suggested party should return to Executive

Comments by Northern Ireland Minister Conor Burns have been branded “misguided and mistaken” by the DUP, after he said there was “no reason” the party should not return to Stormont.

Hitting out at the Westminster MP, Emma Little-Pengelly insisted solving the protocol was the only way to return the powersharing institutions and said Mr Burns should “focus on solving the fundamental problems which have created the situation”.

"All the main levers to deal with the challenges of 2022 lie in Treasury whether that is green taxes, energy bills, protocol costs or tax-free childcare. Just as Westminster is dealing with these matters in Scotland and Wales, they should deal with Northern Ireland too,” the Lagan Valley MLA said.

"With financial pressures in every department here, it is only Westminster, that can, and must, deliver on cost of living measures.

“The DUP received a mandate in May for decisive action to deal with the protocol. That action is necessary to meet the Government's commitment in the New Decade New Approach agreement more than two years ago. That pledge was pivotal to our re-entry into the NI Executive in 2020 and remains outstanding today.

"No unionist elected to the NI Assembly in May supports the Protocol. It is precisely because of the harm done to that consensus by the Protocol that the political institutions are not functioning at this time.

"We are committed to fully participating in a newly established Northern Ireland Executive, but the NI Protocol must be replaced by arrangements which unionists can support.”

The DUP withdrew from the Executive in protest over the Northern Ireland Protocol, with the post-Brexit trading agreement placing a number of checks on goods moving across the Irish Sea.

In an interview with the BBC, Mr Burns said the next prime minister would sort out any issue over the protocol.

The absence of an Executive is affecting those hit hardest by the cost-of-living crisis, he said.

Conservative MP Mr Burns said that not having a functioning Executive is “an impediment for us getting the money that Northern Ireland has been allocated as a result of the decisions taken by Rishi Sunak to help families with the cost of living challenges in England.”

"Unless we get an Executive, we can't help those families in Northern Ireland,” he said.

"We will sort the protocol, the DUP should be back in government."

On the same programme, DUP MP Sammy Wilson hit back at the comments, describing them as “simply untrue”.

“Last week the announcement was made that the £400 to help people with their energy bills will be made directly to energy companies and we were at the forefront at pushing Ministers to make that commitment and not to put the money through the Executive, which I believe would have taken at least nine months to deliver, the money will now be delivered in the autumn,” he said.

Mr Wilson added that the party were “only too willing” to trust the Government when they previously made commitments on Northern Ireland.

“They made commitments on the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill but it’s not been delivered yet so the only leverage we have is through the Assembly and until we are sure that they are going to deliver on these promises we are going to use this lever of the Assembly.”

Mr Burns, who was born in Belfast, has backed Liz Truss in the Tory leadership race.

He would not be drawn on whether he has pressed to be given the job of secretary of state for Northern Ireland.

Mr Burns said changes had to be made to the Northern Ireland Protocol not just for unionists, but for the businesses affected by it.

"Frankly every aspect of unionist opinion wants changes to the way the protocol is being interpreted and applied here on the ground here in Northern Ireland," he said.

"That is a sentiment that is shared in many ways beyond unionism, by businesses whose supply chains are disrupted by the decision of many companies based in England, Scotland and Wales to stop supplying to the Northern Ireland marketplace because of the costs, the certification and the bureaucracy.

"We want to get the protocol, in a way, working for everybody in Northern Ireland, all businesses in Northern Ireland and get it to a point where it commands a greater consent."

He said if this happened the protocol could become a huge benefit to Northern Ireland as a venue for international investment.

Speaking on the Nolan programme, UUP leader Doug Beattie said immediate concerns around the cost-of-living need to be addressed, which requires the DUP to re-enter the Executive.

"A collective Executive where ministers are working together can do something, with no Executive we can do nothing," he said.

"The government says they will deal with the issues around the protocol, that paves the way for the DUP to go back into government,” he said.

"If they go back into government and they renege on what they said, the DUP can leave government, it’s that easy.”