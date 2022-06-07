Conservative leadership battle delaying Protocol legislation warns Wilson as PM to meet cabinet

DUP MP Sammy Wilson has said NI Protocol legislation been side-tracked due to internal wrangling in the conservative party which resulted in Boris Johnson facing a vote of confidence.

Tory MPs voted by 211 to 148 in support of Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday. The Prime Minister is set to meet his cabinet on Tuesday morning.

On the BBC’s Good Morning Ulster programme Mr Wilson said his party has been working with Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and NI Secretary of State Brandon Lewis and he doesn’t believe legislation on the NI Protocol is ready to move forward.

“As far as I understand, the cabinet has to yet make a decision on this, with all the distractions, and this is one of the problems with leadership challenges like this, it distracts from the main business of government.

“And that’s why our main concern is to have a Prime Minister who is in charge and can drive these things through.

“And whilst he is weakened, and whilst there are divisions, and whilst people may see an opportunity to displace him then the real business of government is always going to be disrupted,” Mr Wilson told the BBC.

The east Antrim MP said his party are focused on getting the legislation “in the right shape” so that it can proceed through the House of Commons.

Meanwhile, Irish foreign affairs minister Simon Coveney warned divisions within the Conservative Party must not dictate the UK approach to negotiations over the protocol.

It comes amid a stand-off between the UK and the EU over the agreement, designed to avoid a border on the island of Ireland and which instead created fresh checks on trade between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

Opposition to that deal has seen the DUP block efforts to restore powersharing in the region.

Mr Coveney said on Tuesday: "If those divisions within the Conservative Party impact on Ireland, because the Prime Minister or the British Government decides in order to maintain support within the party that they have to take a tougher line on Brexit, or on the Northern Ireland Protocol, well then obviously divisions in the Conservative Party and in the British Government impact on Ireland.

"And of course, that's where we have a concern."

He told RTE radio: "So whoever is the British prime minister, we will work with them, of course, but what we don't want to see is Ireland being part of a strategy to maintain support within the Conservative Party in the context of hardening a position on the Northern Ireland Protocol.

"The Irish government's position is very clear on this. We believe we can settle these issues.

"We can address to a large extent the concerns that have been expressed by the unionist community in Northern Ireland by implementing the protocol with a lot of flexibility and pragmatism, and by doing that, settling issues that have been causing divisions for far too long in Northern Ireland politics.

"But in order to do that, we need a partner."

Mr Coveney said the EU wants "serious" negotiations and is willing to compromise and show flexibility.

He said he hoped planned legislation to override parts of the Northern Ireland Protocol would not become the "price" of Conservative Party support for Mr Johnson.

The foreign affairs minister argued that the British Government had not shown the necessary "seriousness" to reach an agreement on the post-Brexit arrangements for Northern Ireland.

He said the UK Government was instead "threatening to publish legislation this week which would effectively be using British domestic law to breach international law by setting aside elements of their treaty obligations".

"That would be a big mistake I think politically, because I think it'll cause an awful lot more problems than it solves.

"I certainly hope that's not the price of the British Prime Minister maintaining majority support within his own party."