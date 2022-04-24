Conservatives ‘scraping misogyny barrel over Angela Rayner claims’

Northern Ireland politicians have hit out at claims that Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner sought to provocatively distract the Prime Minister in the Commons.

She has accused Tory MPs of using anonymous briefings to spread “desperate, perverted smears” about her.

Boris Johnson, in a show of support for Ms Rayner, said he “deplored the misogyny directed at her anonymously”.

The Mail on Sunday reported that Conservatives had claimed Ms Rayner enjoyed attempting to put Mr Johnson “off his stride” during Prime Minister’s Questions by “crossing and uncrossing her legs”.

Ms Rayner often sits next to Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and opposite the Prime Minister during the weekly Commons clashes.

She has also stood in for Sir Keir at Prime Minister’s Questions when he has been forced to self-isolate due to Covid.

In a series of tweets, Ms Rayner lashed out at the “lies” being briefed about her. The Ashton-under-Lyne MP said: “Boris Johnson’s cheerleaders have resorted to spreading desperate, perverted smears in their doomed attempts to save his skin. They know exactly what they are doing. The lies they are telling.”

She said Mr Johnson and his backers “clearly have a big problem with women in public life” and that they “should be ashamed of themselves”.

“I won’t be letting their vile lies deter me. Their attempts to harass and intimidate me will fail,” Ms Rayner added.

Naomi Long

Alliance leader Naomi Long tweeted: “Just when you think the bottom of the misogyny barrel has been well and truly scraped, along comes this article to remind us all that we’re barely scratching the surface.”

Stephen Farry, Alliance’s deputy leader, called it “appalling misogyny and classism”.

He tweeted: “Every time Angela Rayner has gone head to head with Johnson she has got the better of him on the basis of quality of argument.”

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said: “The Tories really are scraping the barrel. This is disgraceful”.