Constituency profile: East Belfast

East Belfast is well-established as a bastion of unionism, although since 2011, the constituency has also been home to two Alliance MLAs. It is also the largest of the four Belfast constituencies by area, but the least densely populated.

The shipyard that once provided scores of jobs for the skilled working-class is not what it was decades ago, and deprived areas in the inner east like the nationalist Short Strand, Ballymacarrett and The Mount will be calling for an economic boost.

It also has a high proportion of older people, so healthcare will be on the agenda for those knocking doors.

In 2017, the DUP ran three candidates. Robin Newton scraped in by just 130 votes ahead of the party's third candidate, David Douglas.

The party's vote marginally increased in 2017, going against the trend across Northern Ireland. Mr Newton was also only elected on the 11th count, with only East Londonderry taking more stages to elect its MLAs in 2017.

This year, the DUP is running just two candidates, so they will be hoping they can be secured without much drama. The DUP's Belfast City Council group leader David Brooks is running for the first time as Mr Newton is not standing, while Joanne Bunting will be seeking to hold her seat.

Alliance's Chris Lyttle has decided to move away from politics and Belfast councillor Peter McReynolds is hoping to take his place, with party leader Naomi Long being a sure thing to get re-elected.

Co-opted in 2015 to replace Michael Copeland, who resigned for health reasons, Ulster Unionist candidate Andy Allen is well thought of in the area as an Army veteran and the party's communities spokesperson.

He stood in 2016 and received 8.2% of the first-preference votes, boosting this to 13.07% the following year. He should retain his seat, but the is are playing a dangerous game in running two candidates this year, which, looking at the numbers, has little chance of success. This could split the vote and potentially cost Mr Allen his seat, but the question is – who would get it?

The SDLP and Sinn Fein have historically polled very poorly in the constituency, so this leaves a slim chance that Green Party councillor Brian Smyth could get in, if transfers from the other parties come his way.