Constituency profile: East Londonderry

In the 2017 Assembly election, the DUP won two seats, with Sinn Fein, the SDLP and Independent candidate Claire Sugden filling the rest.

The DUP has been fairly dominant here over the years, returning three MLAs since 2007 when there were six seats.

Sinn Fein’s Caoimhe Archibald and the SDLP’s John Dallat were not elected until the 12th count in 2017.

A largely rural constituency, it stretches from the Sperrin Mountains in the south to the north coast; and from the suburbs of Derry city in the west to the River Bann in the east. Its two main towns are Limavady and Coleraine.

The election turnout five years ago was 62.7%. The DUP gained 33.5% of the first-preference vote share, Sinn Fein 25.8% and independents 11.7%.

DUP stalwart George Robinson has since stepped down from Stormont. Mr Robinson announced he would retire as an MLA, having joined the party in the 1980s.

The Limavady man has represented the constituency at Stormont since 2003, and joked that given he was now 79, it was an appropriate time to retire. His son Alan is standing for the DUP here. Sinn Fein’s first-preference vote share was up 4% from 2016, while the UUP and SDLP’s were down 1.6% and the DUP’s declined by 3.4%.

According to some, this is a difficult constituency to call. Sixteen candidates are running, including four of the five outgoing MLAs.

Four Independent candidates are standing, including Stephanie Quigley, a Coleraine councillor who was elected for the first time in 2013 for the SDLP. She left the party in 2020 on a pro-life issue and had previously criticised the party’s decision to co-opt Cara Hunter as an MLA following the death of Mr Dallat.