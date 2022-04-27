Constituency profile: Fermanagh-South Tyrone

Similar to West Tyrone, Sinn Fein has three seats in Fermanagh-South Tyrone, with the DUP and UUP holding the two other seats.

Deborah Erskine, a former DUP press officer, seems likely to retain the seat she inherited from her old party leader, Arlene Foster.

Prior to her ousting as leader and the resignation of her seat, Mrs Foster topped the first-preference votes at 16.2% in the last election.

Sinn Fein’s Michelle Gildernew, Jemma Dolan and Sean Lynch snapped up the next three, with the UUP’s Rosemary Barton taking the final spot.

Ms Dolan will again run this year, but Mr Lynch stepped down last year after a decade in the Assembly, with Aine Murphy now running in his spot.

Ms Gildernew stood aside when she later reclaimed her Westminster seat from Tom Elliott of the UUP - who will stand in this election after announcing his return to politics last year.

Colm Gildernew - Michelle’s brother - went on to replace her and he too will re-run on May 5.

Mr Elliott had previously held the MP seat in Fermanagh-South Tyrone from 2015-17 and was an MLA for the constituency for 12 years prior to that. He will stand alongside incumbent Stormont member and party colleague Rosemary Barton this time around.

Sinn Fein may struggle to retain all three seats as, in 2017, they gained a third by just a few hundred votes ahead of the DUP’s Maurice Morrow, making it seemingly anyone’s choice now.

Some have found UUP leader Doug Beattie’s decision to run both Mr Elliott and Mrs Barton as strange - with Mrs Barton the party's only female MLA in its 10-strong Stormont grouping. If she is replaced by Mr Elliott, it could leave the Ulster Unionists with no female representation in the Assembly unless gains are made elsewhere.

Fermanagh-South Tyrone is the UK's most westerly constituency. It often throws up the most surprises - going by previous elections - and some of the slimmest winning margins. It is also a rural region and in 2017, while Brexit, jobs and fracking were all campaign talking points, 2022’s key issues appear to be a slight evolution of that.

The NI Protocol is a big area for debate here, particularly as the constituency is on a border area and again, many agricultural workers say it has affected their trade.

Other issues facing the constituency include the cost-of-living crisis, fixing the health service and improving connectivity to Fermanagh and South Tyrone.

While no independents ran in 2017, this year has seen the emergence of two – Derek Backhouse and Emma DeSouza, with the latter citing “decades of systemic underinvestment and rural inequalities” as problems to be tackled in the future.