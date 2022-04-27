Constituency profile: Lagan Valley

Lagan Valley has been a reasonably safe and predictable constituency over the last couple of Assembly and Westminster elections – but not in 2022.

The biggest news emerging this year was DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson’s decision to run on the Assembly ticket, with former MLA for the area, Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots, taking over the late Christopher Stalford’s South Belfast seat. His Lagan Valley seat had been filled temporarily by councillor Paul Rankin.

Sir Jeffrey is MP for the area but is seeking to take an Assembly seat to lead the party locally.

The DUP is aiming to retain its two seats in the area, with the party leader re-joined on the ticket by Paul Givan. The former First Minister topped the poll in 2017, followed by Ulster Unionist Robbie Butler.

The UUP will field two candidates again this time, with Laura Turner, a part-time respite carer, replacing Jenny Palmer.

While it may not be quite as prescient as in other largely unionist constituencies, there will be an eye on how the workings of the NI Protocol and the DUP’s decision to remove the First Minister, causing a political stalemate on the Hill, will impact voting intentions.

It is not yet clear what impact that will have on the traditional DUP voter, and whether they will lose some moderate votes to Ulster Unionist candidate Robbie Butler.

Alliance will field two candidates, including councillors Sorcha Eastwood and David Honeyford. Former member Trevor Lunn previously held the Alliance seat for the area, but is now an independent and not standing in the May election. The party has said it has confidence in being able to take two seats in Lagan Valley this time around.

The SDLP’s Pat Catney will be looking to retain his seat, while Sinn Fein will run Lisburn and Castlereagh councillor Gary McCleave.