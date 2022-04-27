Constituency profile: Mid-Ulster

A largely rural constituency, taking in Cookstown and Dungannon in Tyrone and Magherafelt in Londonderry, this is an area never prone to change.

Unusually, it was the seat of two Deputy First Ministers - Martin McGuinness, before his move to Foyle, and more recently Michelle O’Neill.

Issues over the local hospital, the Mid-Ulster in Magherafelt, have long since fallen off the radar. The region now sits quietly with a nationalist-controlled council, though support for the DUP has been maintained.

The biggest losers in 2017 were the UUP, with Sandra Overend losing out as the number of MLAs was reduced from six to five.

Sinn Fein is once again likely to dominate, with three strong candidates expected to take three of the seats on offer - including potential First Minister in waiting, Michelle O‘Neill.

For the DUP, there remains a sense that this is still William McCrea country. Keith Buchanan has polled strongly among what has been a decreasing number of unionist voters following the constituency boundary change which brought in the more nationalist areas around Maghera and South Derry.

Patsy McGlone has been a key figure in the SDLP, enhancing his profile as deputy Speaker in the Assembly, and is a former deputy leader of the party.

In 2017, more than half the votes went the way of Sinn Fein (52.8%) with the DUP taking 19.3%. Mr McGlone needed five counts to claim his seat, but transfer votes from Sinn Fein saw him clear of the Ulster Unionists as the numbers game transpired against them, and will likely do so again. He remains a popular figure in local politics.

It’s one of the areas where the Alliance Party has failed to make any real inroads - a traditional rural area voting along traditional lines.

Barring a catastrophe, Sinn Fein will maintain their three seats, with DUP taking one and SDLP the other.

An area where economic investment is needed, there’s always a feeling of being a ‘forgotten’ constituency.

The biggest challenge for candidates will be to get people out of their houses and to the polling stations in an area where nothing really changes.