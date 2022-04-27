Constituency profile: Newry and Armagh

Newry and Armagh has a younger population profile compared to Northern Ireland as a whole, and several areas, such as Crossmaglen and Drumgullion, rank among the most deprived wards in the country.

It also has the second largest registered electorate in Northern Ireland, encircling Armagh and stretching from Loughgall to Crossmaglen, and Middletown to Newry.

Due to a strong turnout in 2017 (69.4%), it had the highest quota of all 18 constituencies for candidates to reach to secure a seat.

Being a border constituency, Brexit and the Protocol are likely to be raised by prospective voters on the doors. Pharmaceutical giant Norbrook is a major employer in the area.

Newry and Armagh has returned a majority of nationalists in every election since 1998. This time, Sinn Fein is the only party to run more than one candidate.

In 2017, Sinn Fein had 48.3% of first-preference votes, well ahead of the DUP in second (17.8%). While the DUP candidate William Irwin topped the poll, a 7.4% swing and well-organised vote management saw Sinn Fein hold its three seats.

Sinn Fein junior minister Megan Fearon stood down from the Assembly in 2019 and was replaced by Liz Kimmins, while the other seats are held by Sinn Fein's Cathal Boylan, outgoing Finance Minister Conor Murphy and the SDLP's Justin McNulty.

In 2017, the UUP's Danny Kennedy lost the seat he had held since 1998 and this year councillor David Taylor is running for the party.

Two seats are secure for Sinn Fein, while the DUP and SDLP are also set to hold theirs. Sinn Fein will be favourites to get the final seat and once again return three MLAs, however the UUP has an outside chance, but this would require a big swing from the DUP to the Ulster Unionists.

This was one of the fastest seats to declare its MLAs last time. The top six candidates were well ahead, with the three with the fewest votes excluded in one swoop, and it wasn’t long before the five who were heading to Stormont were confirmed.