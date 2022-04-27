Constituency profile: North Antrim

A lot has happened in both the local and wider EU political landscape since the 2017 election.

While the vote for Brexit was just behind us, the Northern Ireland Protocol had yet to enter our lexicon. Little did we know it would ultimately end up as the political football which it has become.

North Antrim is a traditional DUP heartland, and the NI Protocol has played a part in the recent wider political narrative.

The party’s Paul Frew, who held the post as Economy Minister for just a handful of weeks last year, came in with the second number of votes in 2017, followed closely behind by Mervyn Storey, who is also standing again. The party is only running two candidates this time around, after fielding a third, Phillip Logan, in 2017.

TUV leader Jim Allister will also be confident in retaining his seat in what remains a largely unionist constituency, while also running councillor Matthew Armstrong.

While a recent anti-Protocol rally took place through the town of Ballymoney in the heart of the North Antrim constituency – complete with bands and unionist speakers such as Sir Jeffrey Donaldson and Kate Hoey – the polls will be the only true measure of whether that, arguably sometimes misplaced disquiet, will filter down into the wider electorate.

Sinn Fein’s Philip McGuigan topped the poll in 2017. He is standing again and likely to see equally as strong numbers if some of the wider polls are to be believed.

North Antrim is also home to Health Minister Robin Swann. While he stood as a local politician from a farming background five years ago, the last two-and-a-half years have thrust him onto a significantly more visible and important platform.

His handling of the pandemic has largely been praised across the political spectrum, so a bump in the polls would not be a surprise. The party is also adding a second candidate, Bethany Ferris, this time around.

Alliance’s Dr Patricia O’Lynn is making a return and will be hoping to improve on her 5.4% of votes.

The SDLP has this time selected councillor Eugene Reid. He is replacing former candidate Connor Duncan who took a 7.3% share five years ago.

The Green Party is standing a new candidate, Paul Veronica, while Independent Laird Shingleton completes the overall ticket.