Constituency profile: North Belfast

One of the most deprived constituencies in Northern Ireland, North Belfast has the highest unemployment rate in the country, so this is something candidates will need to address on the doors.

It is also fairly even in terms of community background, with the 2011 census showing 46.9% being from a Catholic background and 45.7% Protestant.

North Belfast also has the highest number of peace walls in Northern Ireland, reflecting the community make-up and how much the Troubles affected the area.

In 2017, the DUP suffered a high-profile loss in Nelson McCausland, and despite the combined unionist share of the vote being slightly higher than the combined nationalist vote, nationalist parties won three out of the five seats. Nationalists have actually held three seats in the north of the city since 2003.

The seats are currently held by the DUP's Paula Bradley and William

Humphrey, who are not seeking re-election, Sinn Fein's Caral Ni Chuilin and Gerry Kelly hold two and the remaining seat was won by the SDLP's deputy leader Nichola Mallon in 2017.

The DUP is running two Northern Ireland council group leaders in Brian Kingston and Phillip Brett, who are going for what are two relatively safe seats.

All reports on the ground have Alliance securing a seat in May. This would most likely be Ms Ni Chuilin's, who was elected on the sixth count last time, just 560 votes ahead of Alliance's Nuala McAllister. Ms Ni Chuilin, Mr Kelly and Ms Mallon were all elected without reaching the quota.

To make things even more interesting, we also have the TUV's Ron McDowell standing, whereas in 2017 the TUV didn't run any candidates in North Belfast. Former PUP councillor and Assembly election candidate Julie-Anne Corr-Johnston is running for the UUP.

However, for any of those candidates to be in with a shout, there would need to be a dramatically increased unionist turnout at the polls.

North Belfast is a well-balanced and competitive constituency and will essentially be a battle for the final seat between Alliance and Sinn Fein.

Also, don't expect anyone to be elected on the first count, going by the constituency’s track record.