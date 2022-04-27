Constituency profile: North Down

North Down remains a strongly unionist constituency that has never returned a nationalist candidate, but it is also an area where moderate voices can thrive.

With an estimated population of over 92,000, it includes the Ards Peninsula and more affluent areas like Holywood, Bangor and Donaghadee.

Since 2007, the same combination of parties have been returned (DUP, UUP, Alliance and the Green Party) and it seems all but certain this will continue for the new term.

In the 2017 Assembly election, the DUP topped the poll with a 37.5% share of first-preference votes, with Alex Easton and the late Gordon Dunne elected.

This time around, Stephen Dunne is standing for the DUP having been co-opted to the Assembly shortly before his father’s death last year. Alex Easton is standing as an Independent, after quitting the DUP last year.

He later said that he felt undervalued in the party and was only “rolled out” for elections. Having won the most first-preference votes of any candidate in North Down in 2017, it will be interesting to see how many voters back him without the DUP branding.

Councillor Jennifer Mary Gilmour is instead running as the DUP’s second candidate. After the amount of available seats was reduced from six to five, the DUP has again accepted they can’t win a third seat with former North Down MLA Peter Weir now standing for the second time in Strangford.

Ulster Unionist Alan Chambers was first elected as an MLA in 2016, and finished second in 2017 with almost 19% of first-preference votes.

Stephen Farry (Alliance) received over 18% of first-preference votes in 2017, but vacated his

seat two years later after being elected as an MP with Andrew Muir co-opted onto his seat.

The former Green leader Steven Agnew Party had secured 13.7% of first-preference votes in the last election, but stood down as an MLA in 2019 with Rachel Woods co-opted onto his seat.

Along with Mr Muir and Mr Dunne, she will be among many candidates across Northern Ireland who were co-opted during the last mandate and hoping to be elected for the first time.

Another noteworthy fact here is that people are less likely to vote - turnout in 2017 was the lowest in Northern Ireland, albeit it was the best percentage turnout at an Assembly election in North Down since 1998.