Constituency profile: South Antrim

A strong unionist constituency, there is unlikely to be major change in South Antrim on May 5 - although the SDLP is hopeful of taking one of the seats.

The constituency covers much of the north of Lough Neagh, from Glenavy, Aldergrove and Antrim town to Randalstown, Templepatrick and Ballyclare.

It also takes in Belfast International Airport, Antrim Area Hospital and the Randox factory.

In the 2017 election, it returned two DUP MLAs - Paul Girvan and Pam Cameron. Mr Girvan’s time was short-lived - he was replaced by Trevor Clarke after being elected to Westminster in the General Election three months later. Mr Clarke had missed out in the Assembly contest.

Ms Cameron, a former mayor of Antrim, was first elected to the Assembly in 2011. Also elected last time were Sinn Fein’s Declan Kearney, Alliance’s David Ford and former UUP leader Steve Aiken.

All of these candidates – bar Mr Girvan and Mr Ford – are standing again. Mr Kearney – the only Sinn Fein candidate standing in South Antrim - has been an MLA since 2016. After topping the polls in 2017, he can be confident of re-election.

The SDLP is confident that their candidate, Roisin Lynch, could gain a seat, however, boundary changes and the drop to five seats make it a hard road to win back the seat the SDLP lost in 2011. Their last MLA here was Thomas Burns.

Paul Michael, a former Lord Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, could also have an outside chance of securing a second UUP seat.

His party colleague, Mr Aiken, seems to be more established in the area after polling well in the 2017 election. He has been an MLA since 2016.

Alliance’s John Blair is hoping to retain his seat after being co-opted onto the Assembly following Mr Ford’s retirement in 2018. He put forward the bill to ban fox hunting in Northern Ireland.

Also standing are the TUV’s Mel Lucas, who will be hoping the party’s strong support in neighbouring North Antrim is replicated here. If so, that could hit the DUP.

The other candidates are the Green Party’s Lesley Veronica, People Before Profit’s Jerry Maguire, Aontu’s Roisin Bennett and Independent candidate Andrew Moran.