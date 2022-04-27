Constituency profile: South Belfast

South Belfast is widely considered one of the most diverse constituencies in Northern Ireland.

With a population of around 115,000 it is also one of the fastest growing.

The working-class areas of the nationalist Markets and the loyalist Taughmonagh sit alongside the more affluent Malone. It is also home to a growing and thriving migrant population.

The outgoing MLAs are a demonstration of this diversity, with one Sinn Fein, one SDLP, one Alliance, one DUP and a Green.

This will be an emotional election for the DUP, whose popular MLA Christopher Stalford died suddenly earlier this year. The principal deputy Speaker had dedicated his political life to representing working-class unionists in his home constituency.

He is replaced by Edwin Poots. A close friend of Stalford, he was moved on from Lagan Valley to accommodate the return of leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson. A brief show of interest in South Down was short-lived when the party selected Diane Forsythe to replace Jim Wells.

Mr Poots, the former Agriculture Minister, will want to keep the seat safe in memory of his late colleague. He is the party’s single candidate.

The Alliance Party is targeting South Belfast as a place where they can make a possible gain and are running two of the party’s high-profile politicians, incumbent Paula Bradshaw and current mayor of Belfast Kate Nicholl.

The SDLP is also fielding two candidates - Matthew O’Toole, who was co-opted to replace Claire Hanna when she was elected to Westminster, and Elsie Trainor, who few people had heard of before she made headlines for chasing two youths who had stolen her posters through Ormeau Park.

The UUP once dominated south Belfast, but the party haven’t had success here since 2016 when Michael McGimpsey lost the seat he had held since 1998. They are fielding one candidate, Stephen McCarthy.

Green Party leader Clare Bailey beat Emma Little-Pengelly to the last seat in 2017 in a tense, late-night count, prompting #awake4bailey to trend on social media.

She has been an impressive performer in the Assembly and will be banking on the progressive South Belfast electorate getting behind the party’s environmental policies, along with being a transfer-friendly candidate.

Sinn Fein’s Deirdre Hargey was co-opted when former Finance Minister Mairtin O Muilleoir retired from politics. As Communities Minister, she has had a busy, albeit short time in Stormont, but was praised for her quick actions on getting money out to those in need at the start of the pandemic.

O Muilleoir topped the poll in 2017, and although Hargey’s more practical style of politics is very different, she should have no concerns in keeping the seat.

People Before Profit are fielding rising star Sipho Sibanda, and the Zimbabwean native will be hoping to build for a future council seat challenge.

There is a TUV candidate, an independent and a Socialist Party candidate also standing, along with the Workers Party, NI Conservatives, Aontu and Labour Alternative. They will all likely be early fallers, but in a tight race for the fifth seat, their transfers will prove valuable.