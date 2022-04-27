Constituency profile: South Down

Who would have thought South Down would be one of the big talking points ahead of the election, with the DUP’s deselection of Jim Wells and Edwin Poots’ failed bid to stand here.

Covering the Mournes, the northern shore of Carlingford Lough, plus Newcastle and Warrenpoint, it has a traditionally nationalist cohort.

In 2017, it returned two Sinn Fein MLAs, two from the SDLP and one from the DUP.

Now, with Mr Wells out of the race after representing the constituency for 27 years – as well as recently making a dramatic exit from the party altogether – Diane Forsythe is aiming to hold the long-held South Down unionist seat for the DUP.

She previously ran for the 2017 General Election and polled well, receiving over 8,800 votes, but was still a distant third to Chris Hazzard, who won the seat from the SDLP’s Margaret Ritchie.

Other unionists in the running this time include former UUP MLA and councillor Harold McKee – who recently converted to the TUV – and UUP councillor Jill Macauley.

Mr McKee was previously elected onto the Assembly in 2016 but a year later, in 2017, lost his seat.

While South Down has long been an SDLP stronghold, Alliance’s Patrick Brown has established himself well in the constituency and will be running for the third time after previously standing in the 2016 and 2017 elections.

In 2017, it was a close call between Mr Brown and the SDLP’s Colin McGrath, who was elected by just over 700 votes at the seventh stage.

Mr McGrath was elected to the Assembly in 2016, and again in 2017, but in this election it is predicted to be another tight race. Also standing for the SDLP is Karen McKevitt who previously ran in the 2016 election but was not elected.

For Sinn Fein, there is a likelihood the constituency’s two seats will be retained, this time by a newcomer to the party – the current Newry, Mourne and Down District Council chairperson Cathy Mason. She was first elected onto the council in 2019 for the Slieve Croob DEA and has made herself well known in the area. The other seat is likely to be held by Sinead Ennis, who was first elected back in 2017.

Other candidates standing include Aontu’s Rosemary McGlone, People Before Profit’s Paul McCrory and the Greens’ Noleen Lynch who are all believed to be standing for the very first time. Patrick Clarke is an Independent candidate standing for the second time. Mr Clarke contested the 2011 and 2014 local government elections and the 2017 Assembly election but failed to get elected.