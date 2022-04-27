Constituency profile: Strangford

One of Northern Ireland's most scenic constituencies, Strangford is largely rural, but takes in the more urban areas of Newtownards, Comber and Saintfield, along with coastal beauty spots like Portaferry.

A strong unionist seat, it is one of seven in Northern Ireland that voted in favour of Brexit - ensuring the thorny issue of the NI Protocol is likely to be the number one issue on unionist voters' minds as they head to the ballot boxes. Newtownards has hosted anti-protocol protests over recent months.

Therefore, the election will be a litmus test in determining the impact of the trade barrier between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK, which unionists have argued harms NI's economic and constitutional place within the Union.

Over the past decade, it has been one of the DUP's strongest bases - Strangford's current MP, Jim Shannon, has been in Westminster since 2010.

Since 2003, Strangford has elected one Alliance MLA, with the remaining four seats split between the DUP and UUP. Out of Northern Ireland's 18 constituencies, Strangford has the third largest population proportion from a Protestant community background at 73%, according to the 2011 census.

It also, however, had one of Northern Ireland’s lowest voter turnouts at the 2017 Assembly election (just over 60%). The overall electorate five years ago stood at 64,393.

Its five incumbent MLAs are standing again: the DUP's Michelle McIlveen, Peter Weir, and Harry Harvey (who was co-opted to replace Simon Hamilton), Mike Nesbitt (UUP) and Kellie Armstrong (Alliance). A total of 12 candidates are running, including the Green Party's Maurice McCartney and Independent Ben King.

Of course, along with the contentious issue of the protocol, candidates have reported that other 'bread and butter' issues are dominating on the doorsteps, including the state of the health service and the need for affordable housing.

Another major talking point is voters’ desire to get Stormont up and running again post-election. Based on previous results, political commentators have maintained it will be a push for the DUP to recapture its three seats, although the party is expected to hold on to two at least. If the DUP gains a third, it would strengthen its chance to be the largest party in the new Assembly.