Constituency profile: West Belfast

West Belfast is often seen as an election decided even before a single vote is cast.

With a population of around 85,000, it runs from Glencairn to Twinbook and is 82% Catholic with around 24% of the population under the age of 16.

It has high levels of deprivation and the lowest life expectancy anywhere in Northern Ireland.

This is Sinn Fein’s heartland, but that means there is a lot at stake for the party.

They must be seen to not only return all four incumbents, but keep the percentage of their vote up to consider it a successful election.

Standing again is Orlaithi Flynn, who topped the poll in 2017, alongside Pat Sheehan, also one of the class of 2017.

Councillor Danny Baker is standing instead of veteran Alex Maskey who is retiring after over 40 years in electoral politics. A former Speaker of the house, they are big shoes to fill.

Baker is a former Lord Mayor of Belfast - having stepped in after John Finucane was elected to Westminster - and is hugely popular locally. He has a loyal following in his native Colin and is expected to poll well.

Not a lot is known about Aisling Reilly. This will be her first election after she was co-opted into Fra McCann’s seat when he retired.

With little by way of a track record to show - she was only co-opted in October - she will be relying on careful vote management.

The fifth seat is held by People Before Profit’s Gerry Carroll. With over 4,900 first preferences, he made a quota easily on the third count in 2017 and seems safe.

The danger for Sinn Fein comes in the form of the SDLP who have thrown the kitchen sink at their candidate Paul Doherty, a well-known community activist who runs the local food bank. He will be hoping to take back a seat for the party.

The SDLP’s Alex Attwood lost his seat when the Assembly shrank from 108 MLAs to 90 – he had held the sixth seat and was a casualty of that streamlining.

It’s an uphill struggle for the SDLP to win back those lost votes, but Doherty is an impressive candidate and should at least manage to increase the party’s vote in the constituency.

IRSP candidate Dan Murphy is known to be active on the ground around housing issues and is trying to build a base for the party that only recently registered with the Electoral Office.

The last unionist to hold an MLA seat in West Belfast was the DUP’s Diane Dodds, who lost to Sinn Fein in 2007. There is potentially a unionist seat in the constituency but only if the vote unites behind one candidate, which is not going to happen at a time of unionist disunity.

The TUV, UUP and DUP are all fielding candidates. The Greens and Alliance are both fielding candidates, but unlikely to make any headway. There are three independents and an Aontu candidate standing, and all have the potential to impact on that fifth seat depending on where their transfers go but have no real prospect of being elected.