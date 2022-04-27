Constituency profile: West Tyrone

West Tyrone is usually a safe stronghold for Sinn Fein, with the party winning three seats in every Assembly election since 2011. This year may not be any different either, going by predictions thus far.

Since the last election five years ago, only one of Sinn Fein’s current elected trio has remained, Declan McAleer, who has been an MLA for the constituency over the last decade.

While collectively Sinn Fein gained 48.1% of the first preferences, the DUP’s Tom Buchanan gained the highest number of first-preference votes as an individual in 2017, with 20.4%.

He was followed by Sinn Fein’s Michaela Boyle (17.4%) and Barry McElduff (17.1%), who have since been co-opted for Maoliosa McHugh and Nicola Brogan.

Mr McElduff resigned from the Assembly when he was elected to Westminster in June 2017, stepping down from that position a year later too, after posting a video of himself balancing a Kingsmill loaf on his head on the anniversary the massacre of 10 Protestant workmen, who were killed by the IRA in Kingsmill, Co Armagh.

He was initially replaced by Catherine Kelly, and then following her resignation over a Covid small-business grant, Nicola Brogan took the Assembly seat in 2020. Maoliosa McHugh was co-opted into Michaela Boyle’s seat in May 2019.

West Tyrone takes in the area from Strabane to Omagh, and is proportionately the most rural constituency, meaning issues regarding agriculture will be a big tipping point for many voters.

Unionist farmers who feel their business has seen a negative impact due to the NI Protocol and rising costs of imports such as fertiliser could give UUP candidate Ian Marshall a wildcard chance of gaining a seat. He was once president of the Ulster Farmers’ Union and will be hoping to win back the seat that the Ulster Unionists lost in 2017.

Other issues include many aspects related to the health service and waiting times, as well as affordable and accessible childcare.

The SDLP’s Daniel McCrossan gained the fifth and final seat last time around and is another likely win this year. His votes increased vastly between the 2016 and 2017 elections and victory would make him the first SDLP MLA in West Tyrone to secure three elections in a row.

Other viable victors include the Alliance Party’s Stephen Donnelly who has been building his support from 494 votes in the 2016 Assembly election to 3,979 votes in 2019’s General Election, outpolling the UUP candidate.