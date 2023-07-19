‘Contemptuous’ UK Government legacy bill leaves victims on the sideline, says Troubles support group

SEFF said the bill would be “equating security force members with terrorists”.

The UK Government’s overturning of attempts to remove conditional immunity from the controversial Troubles legacy bill was “contemptuous”, a prominent victim support group has said.

MPs voted 292 to 200 yesterday to disagree with a House of Lords vote to strip out the contentious element which aims to offer immunity from prosecution to those who committed crimes during the Troubles if they co-operate with a new truth-recovery body.

The government had hoped the bill would become law by the start of the summer recess on Thursday, but failed to do so due to the volume of legislation currently being dealt with by the House of Lords.

South East Fermanagh Foundation (SEFF) Director Kenny Donaldson said the government’s actions in trying to push through the bill were “contemptuous”.

"We believe in the rule of law and we oppose overt or covert manipulation of the law in an effort to appease terrorism sanitising its’ bloody past,” he said.

"We have also stood against any statute of limitation or quasi-amnesty for security forces believing this to be an insult upon their service, where the overwhelming majority served with honour, courage and deep restraint.

"It is contemptuous of Government to persist with policies which have the effect of equating security force members with terrorists.

"Innocent victims and survivors of the violence deserve the right to be inside the ring and for our State to stand by their legitimate rights to pursue justice, truth and accountability for the heinous wrongs visited upon them.”

Mr Donaldson said the refusal to remove conditional immunity from the bill was the outworking of a government policy to “get legacy done”.

"Where that phraseology and approach has been used in other policy areas, typically the results are not good outcomes for the people,” he said.

"To the Irish State, a dose of realism is sorely needed, you were not neutral onlookers to a ‘Northern’ problem, you helped birth that problem, you fed and nurtured it by acts of both commission and omission - and you too must come up to the mark in finally showing integrity around these issues.”

The proposed law also seeks to halt future civil cases and inquests linked to killings during the conflict, and would allow the Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery (ICRIR) to take over hundreds of unresolved Troubles cases.

Despite the Government introducing a string of amendments to the Bill, it remains widely opposed by political parties, the Irish Government and victims’ groups.

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris said the legislation contains “finely balanced political and moral choices that are uncomfortable for many”.

Secretary of State for NI Chris Heaton-Harris

He told MPs: “But we should be honest about what we can realistically deliver for the people in Northern Ireland in circumstances where the prospects of achieving justice in the traditional sense are so vanishingly small.

“This Bill seeks to deliver an approach that focuses on what can be practically achieved to deliver better outcomes for all those who suffered, including those who served, and aims to help society to look forward together to a more shared future.”