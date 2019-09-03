Continuity IRA man admits group behind Fermanagh bomb attack on Swedish TV

The Continuity IRA has said that it tried to kill PSNI officers twice in recent weeks, and has claimed that more attacks are imminent as it has "regrouped and rearmed".

In an interview with Swedish TV, a masked and armed Continuity IRA (CIRA) member said the organisation was responsible for an attack at Wattle Bridge, Co Fermanagh, in which a bomb intended to kill police exploded a fortnight ago.

Officers had been lured to the area by a hoax device. The second device exploded as they were at the scene.

The CIRA spokesman said it was also behind the firing of a horizontal mortar at a passing police patrol on the Tullgally Road area of Craigavon in July. Nobody was hurt in either incident.

The paramilitary held an assault rifle as he sat in an armchair during the interview.

Referring to Wattle Bridge and Craigavon, he said: "Volunteers of the IRA, acting under orders from the Continuity Army Council, carried out these attacks.

"Those attacks were in response to the British forces in this country. Those attacks will continue."

The CIRA was responsible for the murder of PSNI officer Stephen Carroll in 2009 but has been largely inactive in recent years. Its spokesman said: "We have regrouped, rearmed, we are just going to continue on again."

Asked if Brexit was motivating the attacks, he said it "doesn't matter what Britain does ... we want Britain out of Ireland".

But he added that a militarised border would become a target.

"The likes of border posts, military checkpoints across the border, it will give us further opportunity to attack the crown forces at the checkpoints," he said.

PSNI Det Supt Sean Wright said last night: "We are aware of this video and are currently reviewing its contents. The threat level against police officers in Northern Ireland remains severe and investigations into recent attacks against police officers in Craigavon and Newtownbutler are ongoing.

"Those responsible for these attacks clearly do not care about their communities or the lives of those who live in the local areas."