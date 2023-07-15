Controversial Bogside internment bonfire will not go ahead this year say organisers

The move was announced on Twitter by the Republican Socialist Youth Movement on Friday

Last year's anti-internment bonfire in the Bogside area of Derry. Pic: PA

A controversial internment bonfire in Derry will not take place this year due to incidents of anti-social behaviour at least year’s pyre, organisers have said.

The bonfire, which is normally built on land at Meenan Square in the Bogside area, was widely criticised in August 2022 when shots were reportedly fired in the area around the blaze.

Police also investigated reports of political material – including flags and poppy wreaths – being placed on the bonfire as potential hate crimes.

Anti-internment bonfires stemmed from the first anniversary of the British government’s introduction of its internment without trial policy in 1971, with pyres lit to mark the occasion in some republican areas.

Over the years, the number of bonfires has dwindled, with only a few remaining in some areas of Londonderry and Belfast.

In a series of tweets, Republican Socialist Youth Movement (RSYM) said they had been informed by organisers that this year’s event would not be taking place next month.

"In the last few months the Republican Socialist Youth Movement have been engaging with the Bogside Republican Youth regarding the highly attended annual bonfire in Meenan Square,” said a spokesperson.

“After several conversations with the bonfire builders they have informed us that after discussions with the local residents they have made the decision not to have their bonfire due to young people from outside the area fighting and causing antisocial behaviour last year.

“The builders of the fire understand and respect the concerns of the community and this is why this decision has been made.

“We commend the decision of the Bogside Republican Youth and the bonfire builders to put the community first.”

SDLP councillor Lilian Seenoi-Barr

Derry City and Strabane District councillor Lilian Seenoi-Barr said the move was a “huge step” towards eradicating all bonfires in the area.

"It’s clear that Bogside Youth and particularly the bonfire builders have decided to put their community first, focusing on respect and community safety,” she said.

"The young people have shown tremendous leadership and this must be commended. Well done folks and may this type of decision making last.”

Concerns were also raised last year when debris from the August bonfire remained for around six weeks in the area, which forms part of the city’s tourist trail and is overlooked by the historic Derry Walls.