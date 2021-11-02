COP26: DUP’s Poots under fire for taking plane to climate talks

Environment Minister criticised by campaigners for travelling by plane to crucial climate change summit

First Minister Paul Givan and Environment Minister Edwin Poots meet world leaders and other influential figures at the Welcome to Glasgow Breakfast event at the Clydesdale Distillery for Cop26

Environment Minister Edwin Poots has been criticised for flying to the global climate change summit in Glasgow.

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs said Mr Poots will ensure the carbon emissions of his flight are offset by the planting of trees. But climate campaigners in Belfast were less than impressed that the DUP man jetted to Cop26.

“I am genuinely scundered for him — and I am scundered for his whole department,” said Belfast Green Party councillor Brian Smyth.

Green Party MLA Rachel Woods said: “Minister Poots is opposed to the cross-party consensus that Northern Ireland should aim for a net zero emissions target, so it comes as little surprise that he’s seemingly not taking emissions reductions seriously in terms of his own travel choices.

“Northern Ireland is already in an embarrassing place as Cop26 gets under way, as we still have no climate legislation, and the highest per-capita emissions in the UK and Ireland. This is likely to further add to our poor reputation for climate action.”

Queen’s University professor of green political economy John Barry said Mr Poots’ decision was disappointing.

“We don’t want to be ‘flight shaming’ people, but for short-haul flights like this? You can understand coming from Australia and so on,” he said.

“The minister could have easily got the ferry to Stranraer, got the train up to Glasgow and shown some leadership.”

Other local politicians will be taking more sustainable routes to the Glasgow summit. Mr Smyth, along with Belfast Lord Mayor Kate Nicholl and his Green Party councillor colleague Aine Groogan, will be taking the ferry. And Sinn Fein MLA Philip McGuigan cycled there.

DAERA said: “The minister is committed to ensure that his department offsets any emissions associated with travel to and from the conference. To that effect officials will be gathering details of journeys made and putting in place a programme to plant native broadleaved trees to offset more than the equivalent emissions.”

Meanwhile, Sammy Wilson has branded Cop26 a “climate circus”. In a letter published in today’s Belfast Telegraph the DUP MP also questioned whether world leaders can really “control the Earth’s thermostat” simply by reducing C02 emissions.

In a Commons question to Chancellor Rishi Sunak, Mr Wilson had asked: “Given the commitments which the Prime Minister is making at the climate circus in Glasgow this week, how can the Chancellor possibly say that public finances will be managed effectively when the huge costs of net zero are not even published by the Treasury, let alone known by the public, and we are already seeing taxes increasing to pay for the huge infrastructure changes which reaching net zero are going to entail.”

The Chancellor said the net zero strategy would be backed up by £30bn of investment, with Northern Ireland to receive around £1.5bn.

In his letter, Mr Wilson questioned efforts at Cop26.

“Those with a basic knowledge of geography, science and history would know that the Earth’s climate is constantly changing and the natural forces which are responsible are well beyond the ability of man to influence,” he said.

Friends of the Earth said: “The DUP should be deeply embarrassed in the face of the climate denialism brazenly shown by Sammy Wilson — while his party colleagues are at the Cop26 negotiations and when the survivability of life on our planet is at stake.

“Does the former Environment Minister, who previously tried to ban adverts warning of the effects of climate change, know more than the world’s leading climate scientists?”