Cop26: Time for talk is over, say young climate activists ahead of City Hall rally

Thousands of young people will descend on Belfast next Saturday in a united call for politicians to make a greater effort to tackle the climate crisis.

The mass rally, the biggest since the relaxation of Covid restrictions, will start at Cornmarket at noon before moving to City Hall, with young people determined to have their voices heard.

It coincides with similar protests in cities across the UK and Ireland as world leaders and climate experts gather for Cop26 climate conference in Glasgow, which runs for 13 days from tomorrow.

The message from local young people is that the time for talking has passed.

The summit is seen as the final chance for world leaders to address the crisis.

Members of the Northern Ireland Youth Forum will be prominent among those taking to the streets of Belfast next week.

Quoting the words of environmental campaigner Greta Thunberg, group director Chris Quinn said “the time for blah, blah, blah” was over.

“We’ll be assembling at noon at Cornmarket and marching to City Hall,” he added.

“It will be the perfect chance for young people to get the message across — that has to be that we’re running out of time.

“Our world leaders have the power to do what’s right and they have to start using it for all our sakes.

“Young people are saying that any plan to have targets to meet in 2050 is too far away.

“We’re talking about making changes right here and now, by 2030 at the very latest.

“We want education in terms of informing their peers around how we must all take measures to combat climate change.

“We want participation in terms of having a voice on how to overcome what the world is facing.

“We’re asking about better public transport, about reforestation, about promoting plant-based diets and about how we can all change our lifestyles to have a positive effect on the carbon footprint we are leaving behind for future generations.

“Covid and the pandemic took a little bit of the momentum away from the climate change movement, but young people are ready to take up that mantle again.

“Let’s hope our politicians listen. We need to do something really radical now.”

Even with new and updated pledges on cutting greenhouse gas emissions, the world is still on track for a global temperature rise of 2.7 degrees by 2100.

The UN wants to hear how countries are managing the crisis, if they are on target to meet objectives and what measures they are taking to address climate change.

Around 150,000 activists are expected to gather in Glasgow next Saturday for a mass rally that will be mirrored in cities across the UK and Ireland.

Belfast Green Party councillor Mal O’Hara has been working with members of the Northern Ireland Youth Forum to prepare for the rally, with people coming together to design posters in the group’s Belfast headquarters earlier this week.

“Education and participation are key. Young people can’t vote, but they can protest, they can rally and they can come together to make their feelings known,” Mr O’Hara told the Belfast Telegraph.

“This is an opportunity for young people to be active citizens and an opportunity to see real, credible and decisive action right now.

“Think about where we are now. We’ve seen the standard of living drop, a widening of the gap in social mobility, young people disproportionately affected by the pandemic in terms of mental health and job opportunities, plus this impending climate chaos.

“This is the last generation to have a chance before it’s too late and we start to see the real effects of climate change in our lives.

“There’s a real thirst now to make as big a noise as possible.”