Cost-of-living crisis funding will instead pay off Stormont overspend

Funding allocated to Northern Ireland after the announcement of a £76m Government scheme to help vulnerable people cope with the cost of living crisis will be used to pay off Stormont’s overspend.

The Community Organisations Cost of Living Fund was launched on Monday to provide grants of up to £75,000 to voluntary, community and social enterprise initiatives in England providing critical frontline services.

The Government said that the most vulnerable people in society would be protected from the soaring cost of living thanks to its support package.

It said the fund will support frontline charities and community organisations in England struggling to meet increased demand for their critical services, such as the provision of food, emergency provisions, shelter, safe spaces, warmth and financial or housing advice.

Northern Ireland is set to receive a proportional amount – a Barnett consequential – as a result of the additional funding in England.

SDLP MP Claire Hanna had warned the money could “be swallowed up” by the £297m black hole in Stormont’s finances in line with fiscal measures set out by Chris Heaton-Harris earlier this year.

“Northern Ireland cannot afford to miss out on cost of living funding,” she said.

“Community and voluntary organisations are playing a critical role in helping people with the cost of living crisis.

"My office is making an increasing amount of referrals to food banks and charities that help with fuel costs, yet these organisations are facing funding difficulties while trying to cope with increasing demand.

"The community, voluntary and charity sector has faced a consistent string of blows over the past few years via the loss of EU funding, a pandemic, an enforced austere budget and cuts and now they are unable to access support that other organisations in England will get because of the lack of an Executive.”

Setting NI’s budget back in April, Mr Heaton-Harris had warned that any in-year increases to the block grant under the Barnett formula would go towards paying down Stormont’s overspend.

“I am committing any future in-year Barnett consequentials for 2023-24 to repaying the reserve claim," he said at the time.

"Should this not amount to £297m, I will work with HM Treasury to reallocate funding from previously announced Northern Ireland funding packages, with the residual to be repaid in 2024-25.”

Last night, a Government spokesperson confirmed that the money destined for Northern Ireland would be used to pay off the Stormont overspend, rather than help those in need.

A spokesperson said: "This funding is England only. The devolved administrations will receive Barnett consequentials which they could use to support their charitable sector should they wish to do so.”

But they added: "Under agreement with the Treasury any future in-year Barnett consequentials for 2023-24 will be committed to repaying the Reserve claim. Therefore, any additional funding from Barnett consequentials as a result of this announcement would be used to repay the Reserve claim in the first instance."

Ms Hanna warned that residents here are facing “a gruelling autumn and winter with many people more people being sucked into a poverty cycle”.

The South Belfast representative said in “the absence of any meaningful government support” many people turn to charities and community and voluntary organisations.

"It is hard to see how that sector will be able to meet the rising challenge,” she added.

"I am calling on the Secretary of State to stop this money being swallowed up by serving the Stormont overspend and to allow it to be used as originally intended.

"This funding should be ring-fenced and the national lottery delivery partner in the scheme instructed to work with officials in the Department of Communities to ensure that the sector here does not miss out.”